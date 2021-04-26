Here’s What Tilda Swinton’s Been Up To These Days

Anyone thinking that Tilda Swinton has up and moved away from the blockbuster scene might need to check their anxiety at the door since the actress hasn’t done any such thing, and there’s a reason why she hasn’t been gracing a lot of conversations these days. It’s pretty simple, she’s very selective about the projects she takes on since she enjoys working with the same directors that she’s built a rapport with, and she’s particular about the roles she goes after. This is a woman that doesn’t audition after all, as those that want to use her for their movies know what she can do and will often seek her out. That level of acting has been reached by a number of people in the business, but it’s not an easy accomplishment and it’s certainly not something that’s handed to anyone. But when looking at everything that Tilda has done over the course of her career it’s very easy to see why this would be the case with her career and why anyone would bother to abide by it since she really is that good. There have been plenty of roles that she’s taken on that people didn’t care for, but Tilda’s feeling is that she puts what she can into a role. If people don’t like it, that’s their issue, not hers.
But when she’s not relaxing at home in the Scottish highlands she’s still working, but a lot of what she’s done lately have been short films and projects that are anything but blockbusters. In fact, the last few movies she was in that were considered big feature movies weren’t exactly well-received. People would likely argue as to whether she’s as good as some say, but her reputation is great enough that such arguments should fall flat quickly considering that she’s taken on so many different roles over the years that it’s hard to even think that she’s not worth the reputation she’s earned in all that time. The fact is that she’s that good and better, and simply because she doesn’t show up as often as other actors that take on every project they can get their hands on doesn’t mean much of anything since she is a bit picky about what she wants to do, but this ends up being a good thing since she avoids being seen so often that people get tired of her. Plus, it allows her to take time to herself and to tend to her home, which is beneficial to her as a person and allows Tilda to unwind when she needs to. Some might wonder why they never see her on social media and why her overall media presence is next to nothing, but again, the answer is simple. She wants it that way. Tilda hasn’t been a part of social media and doesn’t intend on opening an account since as some people figure, social media is one of the most bothersome things to worry over since despite the boons it can afford a person, it comes with a host of issues that many people don’t want to deal with.
The long and short of it is that Tilda Swinton is still working, but the periods of time in which she’s not seen that often usually means she’s working on something that a lot of people might not pay attention to, or she’s at home in Scotland tending to her own mental well-being, which is something that many of us would love to be able to do as often. Her decision to stay away from social media is also something that a lot of people can at least respect if not entirely understand, since social media has snared so many people that it becomes hard at times to figure out what we used to do when Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and whatever services now circulating weren’t available. Seriously, we have generations that have grown thinking of social media as normal, and many more will be born thinking the same thing as the years continue to roll by. The thought that social media wasn’t around, that the technology we have now wasn’t around, is an alien concept to a lot of kids that see the 80s and 90s as ancient history. Those of us that lived through those days and grew up in them, and those that grew up in the decades prior, can’t help but laugh at the wide-eyed stares of those that don’t believe the stories of what went on before YouTube, need to realize that it’s funny, but it’s also a bit saddening since the kids of today are at times missing out on a much simpler way of life.
Just to sum up, Tilda is still doing her thing and she’s still very much in the acting business, but she’s taking it at her own pace as much as she can.