Here’s What we Got From the Leaked Valorant Update Patch Notes

Well, it seems like Riot Games has inadvertently leaked their own patch notes for Valorant update 2.06. Unfortunately, if you didn’t get a chance to take a peek yourself, Riot has taken the post down, so you won’t be able to view the official patch notes until Riot releases them again. However, like everything else, once something is on the internet, it’s on there forever and has been compiled by a whole list of websites including a comment in a Reddit post that provides users with the patch notes in full, so it seems like it was pretty pointless for Riot to take the patch notes down. So what kind of changes can we expect with Valorant update 2.06? Good question, here’s what we’ve gathered from the leaked Valorant update 2.06 patch notes. Please note that Riot may have changed these by the time they go back up on the official Riot site.
Agent Updates
Viper
-
Toxin (passive)
- Enemies that cross through Viper’s Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, or Viper’s Pit are instantly inflicted with at least 50 decay. Their decay level increases the longer they remain in contact with toxin.
- While in cloud, Decay over decreased from 15 to 10.
- When out of Viper’s cloud, delay before health regen decreased from 2.5 to 1.5.
-
Poison Cloud (Q)
- Can now immediately be redeployed when picked up, but grants a temporary charge instead of a permanent charge.
- If active when Viper dies, Poison Cloud now remains up for an additional 2 seconds, or until Viper runs out of fuel.
- Pickup distance increased from 200 to 400.
-
Toxic Screen (E)
- If active when Viper dies, Toxic Screen now remains up for an additional 2 seconds before deactivating.
- Full blind distance from the wall increased to better match the blind distance from the edge of smokes.
-
Snakebite (C)
- Equip time decreased from 1.1 to .8 seconds.
Yoru
-
Blindside (Q)
- Flash activation time decreased from .8 to .6 seconds.
- Flash duration increased from 1.1 to 1.5 seconds.
-
Gatecrash (E)
- Gatecrash is no longer refreshed on kills and is instead replinished every 35 seconds.
- Lifetime of the Gatecrash fragment increased from 20 to 30 seconds.
- The range at which the Gatecrash fragment is revealed from stealth decreased from 7m to 4m.
- Visuals for visibility range added to the moving fragment.
-
Dimensional Drift (X)
- Ult Points reduced from 7 to 6.
- Yoru can now reactivate Gatecrash while in Dimensional Drift.
Killjoy
- Nanoswarm (C)
- Killjoy can now pick up deployed Nanoswarm grenades during the buy phase to get the charge back.
Weapon Updates
Bucky
- Primary fire (left-click) bullet spread decreased from 3.4 to 2.6
- Decreased spread on Alt-fire from 3.4 to 2.0
- Updated damage curve for both primary and alt-fire
- 0-8m: 20 Damage Per Pellet
- 8-12m: 12 Damage Per Pellet
- 12m+: 9 Damage Per Pellet
- Reduced amount of pellets in a right click shot from 15 to 5
Modes Updates
Escalation
- Abilities
- Raze’s Showstopper now comes with two Blast Pack Charges that refill when you touch the ground
- Snowball Launcher now comes with Skates
- Big Knife now comes with one Tailwind (Jett Dash) charge which refills on kill. Close all the gaps!
- Loadout variations will be a bit of a surprise, and they’ll show up rarely. Let us know which ones you like!
Competitive Updates
- You can now view a person’s career from the in-game Leaderboard. We heard some of you asking for the ability to view more info around hwo the best of the best were doing in their games. So you can now right click on a leaderboard entry and view their career to check out their Match History, see details of their games, and look at their Act Rank Progress. If you are on the Leaderboard, but don’t want to give away who you are, you can leverage our in-client toggle to label yourself a ‘Secret Agent.’
Quality of Life
- To improve legibility, the megamap now consistently uses a mouse pointer instead of a crosshair for map pings.
Head Related Transfer Function (HRTF)
- Added an audio toggle located in the Audio settings panel to enable HRTF
- HRTF allows players wearing headphones to play audio in a simulated surround sound audio space.
- Currently, only footsteps, reloads, and Deathmatch respawns will be rendered in 3D with HRTF enabled.
- It’s recommended that players please turn off any other “3D Audio” processing while using this feature.
Well, there you have it. The “official” patch notes for Valorant update 2.06. While we can’t necessarily confirm that these are the final patch notes for the new Valorant update, due to the nature of these being released early, they were released by Riot, so they’re bound to be accurate to the final update. Maybe there will be a couple more changes added at some point, but I think it’s safe to assume that’s it.