Here’s What We Know About Evil Dead 4 So Far

It’s a little disappointing that Bruce Campbell won’t be starring in the next Evil Dead movie, especially since he helped to kick off the franchise and has been one of the main reasons why a lot of people have continued to watch the gore-laden movies and the three seasons of the show that was spawned from the movies. But it does sound as though he might have a cameo in the coming movie, so that should hopefully assuage any ill feelings from fans that wanted to see more of Ash when it came to fighting the Deadites. The coming movie though will feature two estranged sisters who will find themselves pitted against the Deadites in the city of all places. Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan will be taking on the lead roles in this movie, and while there’s not a lot to be said about it yet, filming is apparently underway. There’s no official release date yet, but it does sound as though the movie might be ready for release in the latter half of 2022. Given how fans didn’t really appreciate the last remake of The Evil Dead, this movie has a pretty big hurdle to cross in order to do justice to the movies that have come before.
Initially, it’s easy to say that the original movie, Evil Dead, didn’t really wow a lot of people since it’s still to this day seen as a bit inferior to Evil Dead 2, which took horror to a slightly different level as it became comedic as well as horrifying. On top of that, the second movie retconned the first in a big way, while the third movie, Army of Darkness, did the same to the second movie, nearly shattering the continuity even as the same story was started over again and taken in a different direction. Strangely enough, fans still loved the movies since Ash made the story compelling and proved to be a great actor when it came to his campy behavior and over-the-top reactions. If not for Bruce Campbell it’s likely that the Evil Dead movies might not have gone as far.
That’s why it’s easy to say that this movie has a lot to live up to, since the last remake didn’t do the Evil Dead name justice, unfortunately. Out of the many horror movies that have been created over the years, the Evil Dead series is a surprise since to be fair, it can’t really be called the best for its effects, story, or even acting, but when put all together, the elements of this story make it great enough that it can stand up to quite a few movies out there since the reaction of the fans has made it clear that despite the ridiculous nature of the story, Ash and his costars made it work in a very big and unexpected way. Between Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, the movies have been off the chain since being able to laugh even while being horrified is kind of fun, not to mention that it makes people want to come back to the story and see what else can possibly happen. A lot of fans have been waiting for another Evil Dead movie for a while now, but since Campbell has given up the role of Ash to retire, which is fair since he’s done quite a bit, it’s up to Sullivan and Sutherland to come up with a way to keep people entertained.
It’s very likely that we won’t see anyone like Ash again since his presence is one of those that come every so often and isn’t easy to emulate since it might look easy, but Bruce Campbell put something into that character that others just don’t have. Nearly every actor has a role that makes them the person they are, and while Campbell has had a pretty decent career for most of his time in the business, it’s fair to say that Ash has been the best character that he’s ever taken on, at least in the eyes of the fans. Seeing him in a cameo would be kind of fun, especially if he belted out one of his most famous lines, “Groovy”. That might be asking for a bit much, but it can’t be helped.
Every fan hopes that their favorite franchises can continue for an extended period of time, and might even be okay with someone else taking on the lead role so long as they can bring the same intensity and feeling to the movies that the people before them did. That’s bound to be tested when it comes time to see the Evil Dead Rise since a city setting is going to be quite a bit different from what’s been seen before. But given the setting, it’s easy to think that there will more opportunities for greatness if they can be seized.