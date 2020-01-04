Here’s What We Know about the Darth Vader Prequel Show so Far

Out of all the characters in Star Wars that have a rich and inviting back story, and there are a lot to be certain, Darth Vader is one of those that has the most unbearably tragic since it’s never been fully balanced and thanks to the original trilogy it never had a chance to be. As David James of We Got This Covered states there is the rumor that a show focusing on Vader will be coming to Disney+ eventually, but when it might release is still up in the air. The only real disappointment though is that while it might be labeled as a show centering on Darth Vader, it sounds as though it will be focused within the Clone Wars era, meaning it will be Vader reminiscing about the war and his place in it. As much as we’ve seen thanks to the animated series and the movie, there was a great deal going on during the Clone Wars since it took place across the galaxy and on worlds that we haven’t been given a view of save for glimpses here and there that aren’t substantial enough to tell us much. The books dealing with the Clone Wars and the graphic novels tell a great deal more since the role of the Jedi within the war was at times kind of hard to figure out given that some worlds welcomed their help only to chase them away not long after.
Having read a good number of Clone Wars graphic novels it’s easy for me to say that there are several battles that Anakin Skywalker participated in that might be able to translate quite well to the small screen. Whether Hayden Christensen will really come back is unknown at this point but it might be okay despite the trilling denials of any ‘real’ Star Wars fans that want to say otherwise. It would also be great to see Asajj Ventress if the writers decide to bring her into this since she was a thorn in the sides of both Obi-Wan and Anakin for a while during the Clone Wars, as was her master Count Dooku. The hope though is that Christopher Lee can be left alone for the duration of this show if only to preserve the great part he had in the second and third prequel movies. Ventress was a force to be reckoned with anyway, and there were plenty of other enemies that had to be dealt with during the war that weren’t Jedi or Sith, though of course those made for some interesting battles.
Another person of note that fans might want to see would be Aurra Sing, the assassin that showed up briefly in The Phantom Menace along the podracing track but didn’t make it into the trilogy as a prominent character. She had a great role in the Star Wars franchise, at least in the comics and the books, and she’d be a great individual to bring to the table for this show since she was trained as a Jedi when she was younger but grew up hating and actually hunting them later on. Durge is another individual that could be brought in since his massive and unique physical attributes made him an insanely powerful character, but it was Anakin who would toss Durge into a fiery star at one point, finally eliminating him from the story line. Ventress would be the one to keep an eye out for since her arc ended eventually in a way that wasn’t fully expected since she hijacked a ship and made her way towards parts unknown after being betrayed by Dooku on the battlefield. The Clone Wars have a lot yet to offer that even the series hasn’t given, and that’s saying something since the animated show has depicted a great many battles throughout its run and yet still hasn’t dug deep enough to give the full story. If anyone reading the books or watching the show remembers the Jedi were spread pretty thin throughout the galaxy as they tried to play peacekeepers until they had to turn into lawgivers at some point. Anakin was on the front lines as well, doing what he could to make certain that the Republic survived and the people it was supposed to protect were kept happy and secure.
If the show is more about the Clone Wars than Vader’s transformation it would be a big hope that the Clone Wars memories would be the setup for season 1 and possibly a season 2 would focus more on Anakin’s transformation into Vader and his eventual extermination of the remaining Jedi, as there were more Force-users left after Order 66 than the movie shows, and some of them were quite powerful, enough to give even Darth Vader a good run. However the story goes it does sound as though it might be enticing enough to watch.