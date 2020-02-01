Here’s What We Might Expect From Shameless Season 11

Everything ends in its own time and it would appear that it’s finally Shameless’ turn to head on out with a final season coming up as number 11 is bound to be the fond farewell that a lot of fans might have been thinking might come since season 9 when Emmy Rossum, aka Fiona, finally found her way out of the Gallagher household and onto her own path. As Hannah Shaw-Williams of Screenrant puts it, the birds are definitely starting to leave the nest when it comes to the Gallagher’s, and while a couple of them might still be around by the finale, there’s no way to know just how their lives might turn out when all is said and done. Right now the focus is on characters such a Lip, Ian and Mickey, Debbie, Frank, and Kevin and V, though Carl and Liam are having their own issues as well, as is only natural with a family like this that has been host to a massive number of health and mental concerns throughout their long history on TV at this point. But what to expect from the show heading into its eleventh and final season is going to be kind of hard to say even if there are definite hints of what might come since things have been happening in a way that have still managed to drop a lot of jaws and make people continually wonder how such a family could possibly survive in this manner.
Debbie’s in hot water obviously and might have a hard time keeping away from the cops, but unless she finds someone sympathetic enough to help her out it’s likely that she could find herself in deep trouble for having sex with a minor and might possibly end up in jail or at least in some serious legal trouble that will force her to grow up just a little bit more and realize that life is still harder than she realized it would be. Frank is bound to be Frank no matter what he does, no matter what happens, and no matter how many times life might throw him a vicious curve that essentially means ‘straighten up or else’. He’s been the one constant in the entire show since whatever’s been tossed his way has been treated with as much disdain as the elder Gallagher could muster, and so far that well hasn’t run dry just yet. Some folks are actually theorizing that he might finally wake up from his continual drunken stupor and be a good father, only to end up passing on as the abuse that he’s put his body through finally takes hold and rockets him off to the final dispatch. That’s the kind of theory that one might have entertained a while back, but despite the odds, Frank is a survivor in a way that makes it clear that there’s karma is just as screwy as the justice system. Meredith Jacobs of Screenrant has more to say on this matter.
Some folks are thinking that Fiona might return before the final season ends, as a kind of tribute to show just how far she’s come and how well she’s doing, perhaps to make sure that her family hasn’t gone completely crazy or just to say hi and see how things are going. It’s a hope, but whether it’s likely or not isn’t set in stone and might not even happen. Lip and Tami are likely bound for some hard times still but as it was seen that Lip did manage to gather himself and at least try to make things better it’s hopeful that the two will remain in town to raise their child together and perhaps create a much more stable family than Lip had growing up. There’s a theory that says that Lip will become like his father, which would be a serious backwards slide for Lip, but it’s always possible that the writers will want those of the Gallagher clan that are actually trying to experience a better life to find a bit of happiness at the end. Mickey and Ian have already found their happiness, and despite the fact that Mickey’s father is bound and determined to shatter it there’s a good chance that this will only strengthen their bond and their marriage since they’ve been through too much at this point to let anything come between them. It might be that a showdown of sorts could be in order in the final season between Mickey and his father, though that almost feels as though it might be too contrived. Something has to be done, but it does appear as though the best route for the couple would be to let things develop as they will and allow justice, or karma, to take over at some point. Mariel Loveland of Ranker has a few more theories that fans might want to check out.
However life turns out for the Gallagher clan it’s kind of obvious that some of them are bound for happiness while others are headed in a direction that might be just more of the same.