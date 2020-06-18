Here’s What Zod Would Do if He Killed Superman

This is an interesting question really since it opens up a lot of interesting scenarios, one that kind of stands out among the rest. If Zod had killed Superman, basically stopped playing with him and used his years and years of military and fighting experience versus Superman’s insane strength and durability and all that jazz, things would have turned out very differently indeed. But the one superhero that a lot of people feel would have met Zod on the field of battle next would have been Batman. Why? Because….he’s Batman. Since the Snyder era was so much darker than the original movies and, in a way, a lot less sensible, let’s go ahead and field this one in a manner that make some sort of sense. It’ll jog off the path of reason a time or two, that’s to be certain, but it should still prove to be a little entertaining and give people something to think about. On top of that, it will likely make people think about an alternate universe where hope has all but fled, at least for planet earth since Zod isn’t Kal-El, meaning that he’s not a merciful Kryptonian.
First off, it makes more sense that Zod would have gotten the drop on Superman since he had superior training, more experience, and the same power levels as Supes at the time, and so sorry, but training and an iron will to win and survive does tend to beat out inexperience and an emotion-fueled attack most times. Plus, if Zod had been thinking straight the fight should have gone to the ground quickly, with Zod taking Clark’s neck in his hands and applying force until a crunch could be heard and Clark simply stopped moving. Oh, then earth would have been in trouble since while there are a lot of heroes that could possibly take down Superman and even Zod with assistance or the right tools, the sudden emergence of a new superpower on earth would have been a serious bit of trouble for anyone that dared to cross him. Zod would have likely attempted subjugation since the military had weapons that could hurt him, but they didn’t have the speed, the strength, or even the know-how to neutralize him. Sure, the Flash could have stepped in and done something, but how long could he have stood against someone that wasn’t holding back as Superman would have likely done? Even in the Justice League movie it’s understood that Clark wasn’t going full out against his fellow heroes, otherwise they wouldn’t have survived. The only one that might have stood a chance was Wonder Woman, and even then it’s hard to say how that would go.
But since the popular vote appears to be that Batman would get involved, (hey, he was going after Superman first remember?) it’s likely that we would have seen the dark knight attempt to take on Zod and possibly get fried for his efforts before he was able to employ the kryptonite. Keep this in mind, Zod isn’t Clark, he doesn’t hold back with his enemies and he certainly doesn’t give them the chance to harm him if he sees it coming. If Batman were to do something that would catch Zod off guard, which is still hard to imagine, then it might work, otherwise Bats might suffer the same fate no matter how many toys he brought to the fight since Zod could, and would, tear through each one of them. By the time other heroes had arrived on the scene, ostensibly to do some good, Zod would have probably fried Batman to a crisp or broken every bone in his body with a few well-placed punches. It’s not likely that any armor or weapon, short of kryptonite, would have been able to bolster Batman’s arsenal if such a thing happened. Planning or no planning, Zod would stomp Batman into the ground. But then there’s the wild card thought since there’s only one criminal that would actually get upset if Batman died and he wasn’t the result. There’s no way to say, with a straight face, that the Joker would decide to take on Zod and could win, at least not in a straight up battle since Zod would flick his fingers and the Joker would find himself smashed to pieces. But since when does the Joker ever fight fair? Think of it for a moment, and then think on how many different ways the Joker has to kill people. Anyone think the Joker would simply bide his time and wait for the right moment to lay some serious kryptonite on the dear old general? Or would “Kneel before Zod” be the final answer of humanity and the planet earth?
It’s interesting to think of really since there are other contenders that would give Zod a serious run, but if he were to become as powerful as Superman and Clark was no longer around, it does feel like it would be a bad day for planet earth.