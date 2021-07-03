Here’s Why Domino Should Get Her Own Solo Series/Movie

So far what we’ve seen of Neena Thurman, who most Marvel fans know as Dominoe, is the performance by Zazie Beetz in Deadpool 2, and giving credit where it’s due, she did a great job really. Despite the difference in appearance and possibly a slight misrepresentation of her ability to ‘be lucky’ she was a pretty impressive character in the second Deadpool movie. But this woman has a pretty interesting history that would make for a great solo movie or series on Disney+ and would likely be rather fun to watch. Apart from the enhanced reflexes and her undeniable martial skills, Domino has been a part of several superhero groups and has even worked with the X-Men on occasion, which makes her a fairly well-rounded character. In the comics, she did work with Cable for a while and even became romantically involved with him at one point, but she’s been one of those characters that have been on the move for a good part of her time in the Marvel universe, and there have been stretches when she’s been hard to pin down.
But her own series could be a lot of fun since it would give a lot more information on who she is, where she came from, and the kind of life she’s had up until meeting Deadpool and Cable. It would be great to see her in another Deadpool movie, but barring that it would awesome to see if the Mouse House would take notice of the lucky mercenary and give her a story she could run with. Seeing as how Domino has had a run-in with so many different heroes and villains over the years, it’s easy to think that her story wouldn’t be too hard to come up with, especially since it could be integrated pretty easily into the MCU. To think that maybe giving her a solo series might be able to introduce even more characters to the MCU is kind of exciting, but whether or not it will ever happen is kind of an eye-rolling moment since those in charge at the MCU tend to move toward the bigger names or those that they think will create a greater interest in the audience.
It’s not hard at all to say that she’s been kind of an underrated character over the years since her natural ability doesn’t give her any special power that can be seen as offensive or defensive, and it’s not typically something that one would pick when asked what power they might want. But as a skilled and seasoned mercenary, it’s easy to think that she would be able to fit into the MCU simply because she’s already been proven to be a great character. Seeing her take on other, hidden missions within the MCU that might open up other opportunities and create future storylines might be kind of fun to see develop. Whether Disney will ever do this or not is hard to say, but it’s still interesting to think about since Domino isn’t an OP character and should be easy to bring back into the fold.
What’s really interesting about her is that the probability power that she possesses usually doesn’t work at all unless she’s stressed and needs a way to escape or change a situation in which she’s involved. This would invite the kind of special effects that would likely turn her show into one of the more dynamic series if Disney were to develop it. As one of the more interesting mutants out there her power is usually being mocked and not taken that seriously, but given that she can walk away from certain situations that might spell the end for others, it would be worth looking into seeing whatever could be done with this character. Given how many characters Marvel actually has though it’s hard to say when they might get around to looking seriously at Domino unless her name happens to come up in relation to Deadpool. That relationship would be great to build off of since over the years since they were introduced, Domino and Deadpool have had a lot in common, and it would be great to see things develop in this manner.
Plus, one other thing that might be kind of intriguing to put in, though a lot of people might think is stupid, is that Domino has a serious fear of chickens. Seriously, this is a phobia that she was created with and one that’s extremely hard to understand but could be worked with in many different ways. Putting her in a solo series or movie could be a lot of fun since it would only get better with appearances from other characters that she’s been in contact with over the years. And who knows, it could even lead to an expanded mutant presence in the MCU.