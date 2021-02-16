Here’s Why Son-of-a-Dungeon Is Worth A Look

There are always going to be those that will look at something like Dungeons and Dragons and say that it’s kid’s stuff or that it’s devil worship or something equally inane, but a simple glimpse into this collaborative experience would allow a lot of people to get the feeling that D&D is simply a time for friends to come together and have a good time. It’s also a time in which a great story can come together and when imagination can be used to create the type of effects that will make people laugh and realize that this game is something that can be a lot of fun as well as a good source of inspiration since the average D&D campaign isn’t bound to be filled with prose and flowery words, but will be more like any regular night, just with adventure and magic and a need for quick thinking and strategy that helps to keep the game flowing. Anyone that’s played the game for long enough will know that D&D does take a while to set up when it comes to various aspects of the game. The setting, the characters, and the overall story take a lot of work, but once all those aspects are taken care of and the storyteller, aka the Dungeon Master, is ready to go, it’s time to get your character and set out for a fun and engaging time.
In this production, things are bound to be even more fun since it will feature those that are rolling the dice and calling out their actions, and it will show live characters superimposed in the actual game as they make their way through one scene after another. Sure, it’s kind of cheesy and a bit hokey, but when people start calling out various actions that will depend on their dice rolls it’s bound to get a little hilarious as well. One thing about this game for those that play it and those that might want to watch this campaign is to remember that it’s all just fun since taking things too seriously is bound to ruin that fun and make the game drag on as people try to simply get along. This does look like a lot of fun though and it’s hopeful that this campaign will go well since it could lead to other things down the road that might be even more impressive. But if anyone is getting the urge to play the game after watching just the promo for this campaign it’s not hard to imagine why. The game of D&D is actually rather additive once a person gets into it since the ability to use your imagination is something that a lot of people happen to enjoy, and this game is one of the best ways to stretch the limits of your thinking while realizing that you can do pretty much anything, so long as your dice rolls are high enough.
This is the type of game where if the DM asks what you do, you tell them exactly what you want to do. There are limits to various actions since a fighter won’t be likely to say something like “I use my wand and roast the owlbear with a fireball” since as you can imagine, the DM, who upholds and makes judgment calls on a lot of rules, might forbid it. In reality that’s kind of like a soldier saying that they want to stop a rampaging rhino with a flamethrower that they have no idea how to use. There are limits to the game that DM will put into place and enforce, but as it pertains to a person’s character, they can say something along the lines of “I slash at the monster” and the DM will ask them to roll. A high roll might allow for the action, while a low roll will mean a miss, and possibly something worse if someone rolls a natural 1. Yes, rolling a one can be disastrous, as per the DM. It goes without saying that in this live-action hybrid model we’re bound to see a bit of hilarity along with a few cheesy effects that are still going to be pretty cool since it’s something that a lot of people haven’t seen yet.
Needless to say, this project is going to be a lot of fun to watch just to see how it’s been done and how immersive it’s going to be. The setting already looks impressive and the fact that the live-action characters will be traipsing through a dungeon that’s filled with monsters will make the game even more interesting. It might spark the need for a lot of people to either rejoin the game after a long hiatus or possibly join up for the first time since once you start it’s hard to stop.