Hermione Corfield isn’t even 30-years-old yet and she’s already well established in her career. Over the last six years, she has managed to add more than a dozen acting credits to her resume. In the process, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Her most recent role, in the TV series We Hunt Together has introduced her to an even wider audience, and he fan base is continuing to grow. Now the London born actress is on the brink of international stardom. Since Hermione is just getting started in many ways, there’s no telling how many more things she’ll accomplish over the next several years. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Hermione Corfield.
1. She Studied English Literature
There is more than one way to pursue a career in acting, and Hermione’s journey is proof. Although she always had an interest in the arts, she decided to study English literature when she enrolled as a student at University College London. While English and acting aren’t directly connected, they do have a lot of overlap.
2. She’s A Model
Becoming an actress is what has made a Hermione famous, but she actually began her career as a model. She told Teen Vogue, “I did modeling from a really young age, on and off when I was on school holidays, just to earn some money. It was never really a career to me. It was more of a way to make money. I always had an interest in fashion, but I think definitely acting was always going to be my career.”
3. She Likes To Read
Working in the entertainment industry requires lots of time and energy. Hermione is constantly on the go and doesn’t get much down time when she’s filming or rehearsing for an upcoming role. But when she does get a chance to relax, she likes to kick back and read a good book.
4. She Loves To Stay Active
Staying active is something that has always been important to Hermione. And for her, being active doesn’t just mean going to the gym. She likes to take advantage of all of the things life has to offer and she enjoys getting out and doing things like hiking and going exploring. Hermione also enjoys doing yoga.
5. She Loves Being Challenged
When it comes to auditioning for roles, some actors prefer to play it safe and stay within their comfort zone, but Hermione Cofield isn’t that type of actress. Instead, she is drawn to roles that provide her with a challenge in terms of the character and the overall story. Taking this approach also gives her the chance to show off how versatile her skills are.
6. She’s A Fan Of Horror Movies
The idea of purposely watching something terrifying isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time, however, Hermione loves a good scary movie. She said, “Horror has been something that has always been in my life, and recently, for me, Horror has been a huge part of my cinematic experience because there has been so much great Horror recently.”
7. There Are Social Media Accounts Dedicated To Providing Updates On Her
If you’re a fan of Hermione’s work, you’ll be happy to know that keeping up with her on social media is very easy. Not only does she have her own accounts, but there are pages called “Daily Hermione Corfield” on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. These pages are dedicated to providing updates on the actresses life and career.
8. Her Mom Is A Fashion Designer
Hermione has always loved fashion and that’s something she inherited from her mother, Emma Willis. Emma is a well-known London based designer who trained at The Slade School of Art . In 1999, she opened up a store on Jermyn Street which is popular for its high-end stores.
9. She Loves To Travel
Hermione loves her home city of London, but she also likes getting out and seeing what the rest of the world has to offer. Thankfully, her line of work allows her to travel often. She has gotten the chance to visit places like the United States, Dubai, and Croatia.
10. She Studied Acting In New York
Once Hermione made the decision to focus on acting, she deciding that she wanted to get a high-quality acting based education. She enrolled in the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. During her time there she fell even more in love with acting. The school has a great reputation and boasts several notable alumni including Sally Field, Angelina Jolie, Barbara Streisand, and Uma Thurman.