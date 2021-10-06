10 Heroes That Need Their Own Video Games

Comic book superheroes are making a reemergence into the world of video games in a big way. We see some of the biggest names in video games tied to these superheroes. Insomniac, one of Sony’s flagship studios, is working on two different stand-alone games for two different superheroes. Superheroes are in high demand yet again, and we couldn’t be happier. With the capabilities of the newest consoles and pc hardware, we can see almost photorealistic versions of these heroes and experience their abilities in ways we never thought possible.
Hero Games: Where Are They Now
Currently, most of the superhero games we’ve seen have revolved around the same few heroes. Some of the greatest superhero games have featured our friendly neighborhood hero, Spider-Man. Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Unleashed, and now the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac. With Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac has raised the bar for superhero games and we expect them to keep doing so after their latest announcements at the September Playstation Showcase. Insomniac will be working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a game featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they take on one of their greatest foes yet, Venom. They will also be working on a brand new Wolverine game titled, Marvel’s Wolverine. We’re excited to see what Insomniac does with the world of Wolverine and expect them to deliver a dark and gritty tone similar to the most recent Wolverine film, Logan. Eidos Montreal is also dipping into the Marvel universe with Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy, a brand new adventure that will allow you to create your own Star-Lord and traverse the galaxy. If that wasn’t enough, Marvel’s Avengers Game allows you to play as all of the Avengers that we’ve grown to love from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s a game that is built as games as a service which is still controversial so it wasn’t as successful as it could’ve been. Marvel isn’t the only comic book company that is hopping on the video game world.
DC Universe is also making the rounds in the video game world. DC Universe had the most critically acclaimed superhero game series for a while with their Batman Arkham series. Batman Arkham City is still regarded as one of the greatest superhero games ever created and one that we cherish dearly here. The combat, the level design, and the overall feel are incredible. Unfortunately, it seems that almost all of DC Universe’s video games have centered around Batman. There are the Lego DC Villains, which stars Joker. The only two announced DC Universe games that have yet to be released are Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Don’t get us wrong, both of these games sound incredible. Gotham Knights will place you in the Court of Owls storyline and allow you to play as four different heroes from the Bat-Family. We’re excited to see how the story plays out and how deep the character upgrade system will go. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is a game that we can not wait to hear more about. It features the Suicide Squad and will allow you to fight against the Justice League.
Hulk
We need to see the green planet-destroying machine back in action. So before we hop into why we want a video game, we should let you know exactly what Hulk is capable of doing. Well, Bruce Banner’s intelligence has made him one of the world’s leading authorities on nuclear physics, as well as other related disciplines, but these qualities become submerged normally upon his transformation into the monstrous Hulk, who exists as a physical extension of his pent-up rage and mental imbalance. The Hulk’s strength remains at the top level of all superhuman beings on Earth and increases exponentially as his anger grows. This strength grants him not only upper body prowess, but also the ability to leap great distances and land without harm to himself. The Hulk’s skin is nearly impenetrable and his lung capacity allows for long periods of submersion in water, exposure to many forms of gases, and even to temporary survival in the airless vacuum of outer space.”
We tasted a glimpse of what a perfect Hulk game could be with Hulk: Ultimate Destruction. It allowed us to traverse the world with speed and power. We could pick up cars and turn them into boxing gloves or whip a helicopter into a baseball bat. It made us fully indestructible and it allowed us to give out the ultimate destruction. It was amazingly fun. We want to be given that power again. A Hulk game where we can take on beings larger than life and deliver punches that can shake the Earth’s core. We’d love to see a storyline where we could live out the life of Hulk during his Planet Hulk tenure.
Ghost-Spider
Who is Ghost-Spider? Well “On Earth-65, Gwen Stacy grew up in Forest Hills with parents Helen and NYPD Captain George Stacy. Her mother dies, and Captain Stacy raises her on his own. She became close with her neighbor Peter Parker and they attended Midtown High School. There, she also bonded with Harry Osborn, Mary Jane Watson, and Betty and Glory Grant. The latter trio and Gwen formed a band called the Mary Janes. Gwen’s life changed when she was bitten by a radioactive spider and gained arachnid-like powers. She juggled her newfound powers, keeping them secret from her friends and family, and continued to play drums with the Mary Janes. Gwen also butt heads with her dad, who wanted her to think more about the future and less about music.” Not to mention that due to his admiration for Ghost-Spider, her best friend Peter Parker ended up giving himself Lizard-like abilities that would put both of them in a heated battle where Peter would lose his life. It seems that you can’t get Spidey powers without sacrificing a few things you love along the way.
Ghost-Spider has her own set of unique abilities as well. She can “has all the powers of Spider-Man. She has the speed, agility, and proportional strength of a spider and can stick to walls. Gwen enjoys a heightened “Spidey Sense” when danger is near and was given a suit and web-shooters by the retired crime fighter, Janet van Dyne.” One of the things we love most about the Spider-Gwen storyline is the aesthetic and the world that is built around Gwen Stacey. We’d love to be able to swing through the city in her unique suit and see what kind of adventures she could get herself in. This is probably one of the most probable games on the list due to the fact that we already have a Peter Parker and Miles Morales game.
Kick-Ass
Kick-Ass is probably the only one on our list that doesn’t belong to DC or Marvel. He’s his own kind of hero with his own unique story. It’s a story where “Dave tried his hand at being a hero, and received damaged nerve endings as a result. He gained popularity as a crimefighter, but he soon learned that he was not the first real superhero. Dave met Big Daddy and Hit-Girl, a crimefighting duo operating in New York City, and was offered the chance to join them, but he declined. After associating with the Red Mist, Dave discovers he is the son of crime lord Frank D’Amico, who orchestrates the death of Big Daddy. Dave teams up with Hit-Girl, Big Daddy’s daughter, to stop the father and son. Dave saves Hit-Girl from Frank D’Amico by blowing him up with a bazooka, saving the day. In his senior year of high school, Dave learns that he has inspired others to become heroes, too. He trains with Hit-Girl to become a new crimefighting duo, but when she begins living a normal life, Dave becomes a member of Justice Forever, providing community service in addition to fighting crime.”
If we were to get a Kick-Ass game we would love for it to be mature-rated and play a little bit similar to Grand Theft Auto. We want to feel like a regular human that just happened to get themselves into a superhero outfit and equipped themselves with some dangerous weaponry and nifty gadgets. The main character could be your very own hero creation. We’d love an extensive create-a-character function for us to develop our very own makeshift hero. We feel that the message behind Kick-Ass is that anyone can be a hero when they have something they feel is worth fighting for. We want this message to resonate in the game as well. So making our own hero and being able to interact with the likes of Kick-Ass, Hit-Girl, and Big Daddy would be a dream and something we hope is one day explored.
Venom
I know. Another web-slinger, but there is a reason for it. The Spider-Man universe has to be one of the most incredible sets of characters and stories ever told. We’d love to be able to experience a game from the eyes of Venom. One where he struggles with his identity as a villain or a vigilante. Venom’s “twisted hate of Spider-Man, and his brief time as Spider-Man’s costume, has led to his powers continuing to mimic Spider-Man’s. Venom has a warning sense due to its alien origin and can swing from building to building in a similar manner as Spider-Man, using “webs” generated from the symbiote. The symbiote can change its outer appearance at will. His physiology masks him from Spider-Man’s own Spider-Sense. Venom is also extremely strong and agile, contributing to its ability to go toe-to-toe with Spider-Man. However, Venom has a couple of key weaknesses that Spider-Man can exploit. High-frequency sonic technology will cause the symbiote to flee, even leading it to break its hold on the host. Fire is also something the symbiote is deathly afraid of – he will cower in the face of flames.” Venom should be explored at a deeper level than just another one of Spider-Man’s punch bags. We’re not too sure how Insomniac will choose to handle his character and we’re almost positive that it will be an incredible representation and it’ll leave us jaw dropped. But we want to see our favorite symbiote leading their own game. When we imagine a Venom game, it’s almost as if we see him in the same scope as InFamous. We’d love a Karmic system that allows his abilities to change depending on the path that the players are choosing.
Teen Titans
If you frequent our site then you’ll probably realize that the Teen Titans are a pretty big deal around here. It’s a group of heroes that I grew up with and one that I consider some of my favorite superheroes. For those who don’t know the Teen Titans then be sure to check out our showcase featuring Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Raven. The Teen Titans were “founded by Dick Grayson during his tenure Robin, along with Karen Beecher/Bumblebee, Roy Harper/Speedy, and Wally West/Kid Flash in order to prove themselves as equals to their mentors, find their place in the world, help people in need, and shape their own destinies. It’s unknown if there was another founding member, but after developing his powers and temporary membership of the Doom Patrol, Garfield Logan/Beast Boy left and joined up with the Teen Titans at some point.” We’d love to see a video game that puts us in the middle of the famous battle against the Brotherhood of Evil where the Titans around the world are being hunted and captured by villains. It would allow us to have a darker and grittier storyline while developing the characters in ways that we’ve never seen. A Teen Titans game could have us using the Titan Tower as a sort of hub where we’d be able to interact with other heroes. We could play as the original Teen Titans or be allowed to create our own hero that’s been newly recruited to the Titans to help save the Titan organization. If we did play as the Titans it would be cool to use their unique abilities to get through specific areas and give the Teen Titans game a puzzle aspect.
Daredevil
Daredevil, known as Matt Murdock by day, could be Marvel’s answer to the Batman Arkham games. Daredevil’s abilities allow him to perform almost superpower-like functions because while “Compensating for the loss of his sight, Daredevil has four superhuman senses: tactile (touch); olfactory (smell); auditory (hearing); and gustatory (taste). His fingertips can feel the faint impressions of ink on a printed page, allowing him to read by touch. And he can remember and identify any person he has spent at least five minutes with by scent alone, no matter how they attempt to mask the smell. Daredevil can also track an individual aroma through a crowd of people at a distance of roughly 50 feet. He can hear a person’s heartbeat from more than 20 feet away, or people whispering on the other side of a standard soundproofed wall. Daredevil can also tell whether a person is lying by listening to changes in a heartbeat (though he can be fooled by a pacemaker or those able to control their own heartbeat), and also identify people by the specific patterns of their heartbeats.
Daredevil’s ability to remember tastes enables him to determine every ingredient of a food or drink he samples, as long as there are at least 20 milligrams of that substance present. Murdock also has a unique “radar sense” that allows him to perceive the proximity and arrangement of objects around him. He cannot, however, discern pictures or video images, and he can only guess at colors based on the amount of heat they are absorbing or reflecting.” We’d love for Sucker Punch to handle a Daredevil game and implement their beautiful world-building to a city being watched over by the famed red devil. A Daredevil game would most likely see Kingpin as the main villain. Allowing us to enter a city that is ruled by crime. It’s time for Daredevil to get some recognition again after the unfortunate cancelation of the Daredevil tv show, which many think was unfair due to the popularity and following that it had managed amass. Daredevil also has a very unique set of abilities so it would be interesting to see just how the developers would incorporate them into the game. We think about the Last of Us listening mode and think about how something like that could prove useful in Daredevil’s arsenal due to his advanced hearing capabilities.
Ghost Rider
It’s time for us to go to hell. Well, as Ghost Rider anyway. A Ghost Rider game just makes sense. For those that don’t know “Ghost Rider uses numerous mystical abilities to punish the guilty and save innocent lives. His chief weapon is called the Penance Stare, an ability picked up from his brother, Danny Ketch. By gazing into the soul of the guilty, Ghost Rider causes the affected party to relive all the harm they’ve did to anyone else over the years. This stare leaves its victim permanently catatonic. Another element Blaze incorporates from Ketch as time goes on is a mystical, metal chain bathed in hellfire that can be used as both a weapon and to bind his enemies. Johnny can infuse any motorcycle with hellfire or even conjure up a vehicle from nothing. Whichever approach he takes, Ghost Rider lives up to his name. Finally, Ghost Rider is supernaturally strong. The demon inside Blaze, Zarathos, is among the upper echelon of demons as far as his power level, meaning Ghost Rider can grapple with the universe’s strongest when necessary. It’s only the human host that holds the demon back from full power.” He can infuse his motorcycle with hellfire. Do we need to say more? A Ghost Rider game would be out of this world. You’d be able to slay demons with your whips of fire and then ride off into the city while riding a hellfire motorcycle. We’d love to see the kind of world that a Ghost Rider game would bring along for the ride. We can only think about a setting similar to the original God of Wars and his visits to Hades.
Green Lantern
A Green Lantern Corps game has to be in the works right? Green Lantern is one of DC’s biggest superheroes and for some unfortunate reason, he hasn’t appeared in any of the recent films. What gives? We need to see him and his companions in their own game make up for this lack of attention. Green Lantern or “Hal Jordan’s life was changed twice by crashing aircraft. The first time was when he witnessed the death of his father, pilot Martin Jordan. The second was when, as an adult and trained pilot himself, he was summoned to the crashed wreckage of a spaceship belonging to Abin Sur. Abin explained that he was a member of the Green Lantern Corps, an organization of beings from across the cosmos, armed with power rings fueled by the green energy of all willpower in the universe. Upon his death, Abin entrusted his ring and duties as the Green Lantern of Earth’s space sector to Hal Jordan. Hal’s life as a Green Lantern has not been easy. He’s had to fight not only enemies but often friends, colleagues, and loved ones. But despite the strain, his Green Lantern identity has put on his life, Hal is an honest man who can operate without fear, and is always willing to protect those in need—whether alone, with the Corps, or alongside the Justice League and Earth’s other Super Heroes. For Hal has sworn the oath of every Green Lantern—that no evil will escape his sight.” A Green Lantern video game could make use of his shapeshifting rings abilities and give us a much more tactical style of play. One where we could solve puzzles by using the ring to conjure up the correct item. Honestly, we’re probably more likely to see Green Lantern in a DC Universe film before we see him in a game. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve a game. It’s just not very likely.
Superman
This one should be obvious. We need a Superman game. One where we can fly through the city of Metropolis at high velocity. Zap foes with our eyes and freeze enemies with our breath. Superman was meant to be in a video game. We need one. We need it now. A superman game has been rumored for ages but the rumors always dry up and we’re left wanting more. Leaks for a Superman game featuring Brainiac were found not too long ago but sadly nothing else came out of that. We’re hoping that with all the new superhero games and the Suicide Squad game coming out that we get a surprise announcement. For those that don’t know Superman’s “Kryptonian physiology gives him countless abilities and superpowers. He is virtually indestructible, able to fly and run at speeds comparable to the Flash. He has heat and x-ray vision, super-hearing, and freeze breath. He can lift an incalculable amount of weight, catch bullets out of the air and withstand most environmental extremes.
Over the years, Superman has been given other abilities, including a so-called solar flare that allowed him to emit a massive, omnidirectional burst of energy from his body. When used, the solar flare would sap the majority of his energy, causing him to become as vulnerable and powerless as a human until he was able to recharge. In addition to his powers, Superman has limited access to Kryptonian technology through his Fortress of Solitude. A sanctuary located, for most of its history, at the North Pole, it houses a database of Kryptonian history and weapons, and even a portal to the Phantom Zone, an extra-dimensional Kryptonian prison.” Being able to play Superman should also include his human persona, Clark Kent. How fun would it be to pretend to be a reporter and sneak into places that Superman would have trouble entering, legally. Because we all know that Superman would have no trouble entering any place. We’re hopeful for a game featuring the Man of Steel and we’d be surprised if we didn’t hear anything about one by the end of this year.
Doctor Strange
Ever since Doctor Strange got his own film, he’s been all the rage. Well not really, but a lot of us found out just how incredible his character was. For those that don’t know “Doctor Strange’s powers and abilities originally stemmed from tapping into otherworldly entities and planes, chief among them the Vishanti, a triumvirate of powerful beings who granted magic-users temporary access to their essences through spells. Strange called upon the Vishanti throughout his early years as a magician to aid in his battles against various forms of magical danger and creatures, culminating in him receiving the title of Sorcerer Supreme when the Ancient One relinquished it upon his death. As his career advanced, Strange lost and regained both his title as Sorcerer Supreme and his connection to the Vishanti several times due to injuries or extreme challenges to his authority. During these times, he sought other forms of sorcery to wield, including so-called catastrophe or chaos magic, blood spells, and demon possession.
Ultimately, the doctor has found himself returning to more traditional wellsprings of magic after bouts with darker forms, each dalliance with the dark inevitably impacting him one way or another. Strange’s primary artifact is known as the Eye of Agamotto, an amulet endowed with the might of the being it was christened for and the ability to impart powers of light, truth, and planar travel, among others. In addition, the doctor also makes use of his Cloak of Levitation to fly and maintains a sprawling library of mystical tomes in his New York home. Recently, he’s taken up the ancient Axe of Angarruumus for both offense and defense purposes.” We’d love to see a game that allows us to perform sorcery and wield the chaos magic that makes Doctor Strange such a powerful adversary. Just remembering his fight with Thanos and how mind-bending that was makes our creative minds savor at what a full on Doctor Strange game could possibly be.