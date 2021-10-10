The last year and a half has been tough on a lot of people. COVID-19 has directly impacted countless people all over the world. Even many of the people who managed to stay healthy have still felt the impact of the pandemic in one way or another. Needless to say, we all could use a good laugh now more than ever before. As a result, many people have been turning to comedy films as a way to escape reality and let off a little steam. Unfortunately, though, this was a difficult year for the film industry since many people are still reluctant to go to movie theaters. As a result, lots of films failed to bring in big bucks at the box office. Still, however, there were some solid comedies released in 2021 that deserve attention. Keep reading for the 10 highest grossing comedy films of 2021.
10. Wish Dragon – 25. 9 Million
Wish Dragon is another kids’ movie that you still might find yourself enjoying as an adult. The movie is about a teenage boy who meets a dragon who has the power to grant wishes. The movie was released in theaters in China, but was only released on Netflix in the United States. Wish Dragon may not have gotten the best reviews, but it still managed to bring in a good amount of money.
9. Luca – $48.1 Million
Luca may be a children’s movie, but the animated Pixar film can appeal to viewers of all ages. The movie, which is set in Italy in the 1950s, tells the story of Luca Paguro, a sea monster who has the ability to take on human form when he’s on land. Luca and his best friend embark on an exciting summer adventure that neither of them will ever forget. The movie was so well put together that many people will be shocked to find out that it was made almost entirely at crew members’ homes due to the pandemic.
8. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – $70.3 Million
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek. All three actors were part of the cast of the first installment, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which was released in 2017. $70.3 million may be impressive for some movies, but since The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard had a budget of $70 million, it was technically a flop.
7. The Boss Baby: Family Business – $113 Million
The Boss Baby: Family Business is the second installment in the Boss Baby film franchise. It reunites voice actor James Marsden and Alec Baldwin with new stars like Jeff Goldblum and Amy Sedaris. It was released for Peacock premium members and in selected theaters. Even though $113 million may sound like a lot of money, it’s not much compared to the $528 million that the original brought in.
6. Raya and The Last Dragon – $130.2 Million
Though it is more of an action-adventure than a comedy, Raya and the Last Dragon has some laughs to offer. The film features Awkwafina with playing dragon named Sisu. The movie tells the story of Raya, a young warrior who tries to save the fictional land of Kumandra where humans and dragons once coexited peacefully. However, once the land was threatened by evil, the dragons decided to sacrifice themselves to save the humans.
5. Tom And Jerry – $132.8 Million
Tom and Jerry are easily the most iconic cat and mouse duo of all time, so it’s no surprise that people were excited about the 2021 movie. The animated comedy film featured an all-star cast including Ken Jeong, Michael Pena, and Chloe Grace Moretz. Despite the mixed reviews from the audience and critics, movie still managed to do pretty well at the box office.he film has some slapstick comedy for children, but the adult audience can enjoy the fun too.
4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – $153.8
Peter Rabbit was introduced to the world well over 100 years ago, and the character has managed to withstand the test of time and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is proof. The film had a stellar cast of a-listers including Rose Byrne and Margot Robie. The movie was originally set to be released in 2020 but had to be pushed back because of the pandemic.
3. Space Jam: A New Legacy – $159 Million
Space Jam: A New Legacy was one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. After all, the original Space Jam is now considered a classic and fans were excited to see Lebron James take a stab at acting. Unfortunately, however, despite bringing in $159 millin at the box office, the movie wasn’t anywhere near as successful as the first. Still, however, lots of younger viewers seemed to enjoy it.
2. Cruella – $233.3 Million
Not only was is Cruella one of the highest grossing comedy of 2021, but it’s also one of the highest grossing movies of the year overall. With Emma Stone in the starring role, Cruella found the perfect balance between light hearted comedy and semi-dark humor.
1. Free Guy – $324.6 Million
Many people probably expected to see Cruella in the number one spot, but Free Guy snuck in for he win. With Ryan Reynolds at the helm, Free Guy is a funny and light hearted movie that also mixes in a good deal of adventure. Released in August of 2021, the movie follows a character named Guy who is unaware that he is a character in a video game. Once he realizes the truth, Guy goes on a quest to save his friends from beind deleted by the game’s creator.