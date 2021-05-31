Holly Earl was born to entertain people with her creativity. She developed an interest in acting at an early age, and it didn’t take long for the people around her to see how special she was. Holly started acting professionally when she was in elementary school, and she hasn’t looked back since. Although lots of young actors struggle with transitioning to adulthood, Holly has managed to make it look easy. After having a great run for the last few years, Holly is hoping to keep the ball rolling with some of her upcoming projects. If you haven’t seen Holly’s work yet, now is the perfect time to get familiar with her. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Holly Earl.
1. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
Holly was only about five years old when she made her first on-screen appearance. Needless to say, at that age, she was far too young to have gone to any kind of traditional drama school. However, it doesn’t appear that Holly has gotten formal training at any point in her career.
2. Her Sister Was An Actress
Holly isn’t the only person in the Early family who was drawn to performing. Her older sister, Elizabeth Earl, was an actress during her childhood. Even though it’s been 20 years since Elizabeth made an on-screen appearance, she has continued to work in the industry. She once worked as a PR expert for Disney and she has since opened her own PR firm.
3. She Loves Trying Different Foods
There are some people out there who only like to stick to the foods they already know they enjoy, but that isn’t how Holly gets down. Holly is the kind of person who enjoys trying all sorts of different dishes. She also loves sharing what she’s eating with her followers on social media.
4. She’s An Outdoor Person
Don’t let Holly’s pretty face and little frame fool you into thinking that she’s too dainty to spend a little time in nature. Holly actually loves being outdoors and it’s something she does every time she gets the chance. Holly enjoys a wide variety of activities including hiking and going to the beach.
5. She’s An Artist
Acting certainly isn’t the only way that Holly lies to express herself. She is also a very talented artist and she loves to draw and paint. She has a separate Instagram account dedicated to sharing photos and videos of her work. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that any of her pieces are for sale at the moment.
6. She Likes To Travel
The world is a big and beautiful place, and there are lots of things to explore. Holly is all about seeing as much of the world as she can, and she’s fortunate that her career has allowed her to do just that. Some of the places she’s visited include Mexico, Iceland, and Indonesia. There’s no doubt that she plans to add a lot more stamps to her passport in the years to come.
7. She Was In A Video Game
Holly has accomplished a lot of very impressive things throughout her career, and one of her latest accomplishments was her role in the Playstation 4 video game Erica. Holly was the voice of the title character and the opportunity has earned her lots of respect from the gaming community.
8. She Really Enjoyed Working With Matt Smith
Any time an actor joins the cast of a well-established show, it can be a little overwhelming. However, when Holly appeared on an episode of Doctor Who in 2011, she felt at home instantly. This was largely due to the show’s star, Matt Smith. During an interview with Digital Spy, Holly said, “Matt Smith is so much fun, I’m so lucky. He’s just got so much energy; he always brings out the best in you every take.”
9. She Loves To Interact With Her Fans
Holly has worked hard to build a solid fan base, and she has also worked hard to maintain those relationships. She always looks forward to being able to connect with her fans, and social media has given her a fun way to do that. It’s fairly common to see her reposting things from fans and responding to them on Twitter.
10. She’s An Animal Lover
There are some people out there who only like dogs and others who only like cats, however, Holly is proud to fall somewhere right in the middle. Holly seems to be a huge fan of both dogs and cats and, based on her Instagram posts, it appears that she has at least one cat.