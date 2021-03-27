More often than not, people are encouraged not to do business with family or friends. For the Holmes family, however, being in business together has worked out quite nicely. Well-known contractor, Mike Holmes, has teamed up with his son, Mike Jr., and his daughter, Sherry, to bring all of their skills together on the renovation series Holmes Family Effect. Each member of the Holmes family has something special to bring to the table and they are hoping to make a positive impact in the lives of everyone they help. The new Fox series is different from the programming the network usually offers, but the hope is that the show’s feel-good vibe will really resonate with viewers – especially as people all over the world continue to navigate life during the pandemic. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Holmes Family Effect.
1. The Show Originally Aired in Canada
Holmes Family Effect is being billed as a new series, but that’s not entirely true. Although the show is new to Fox and American audiences in general, the series previously aired on CTV in Canada. Since production has slowed down during the pandemic, many networks have relied on acquiring new content from other countries.
2. This Isn’t The Only Show The Holmes Family Has Had
Mike Holmes and his children are no strangers to being in front of the camera. They have actually had several other shows throughout the years including Holmes Make it Right and Holmes on Homes. Even though each show has been about renovating and/or design, each series has taken a slightly different angle.
3. The Show Probably Won’t Get Another Season On Fox
Apparently, not everyone was on board with Holmes Family Effect coming to Fox. Dan Harrison, Fox EVP of program planning and content strategy, never wanted the network to acquire the series in the first place. Harrison would prefer that Fox focuses on creating its own new content. That being said, there’s a good chance that the show won’t be brought back to Fox.
4. The Show Has A Unique Focus
With so many renovation shows on the air, you may be wondering what makes this one different. Instead of working with houses and homeowners, Holmes Family Effect involves the Holmes family working with local service-based businesses/organizations. For example, some of the projects they’ll tackle will be renovating a youth center and a struggling school.
5. Show Extras Are Available On The Fox Website
If you’re the kind of person who enjoys keeping up with shows in between episodes, you’ll be happy to know that there are clips and extra for Holmes Family Effect available on the Fox website. Since the series doesn’t appear to have its own social media profiles, the Fox website will be the best place to look for additional content.
6. This Isn’t The First Time Mike Holmes Has Worked With Fox
Most of Mike Holmes’ work has been in Canada, but he has gained more international exposure in recent years. In 2015, Mike worked with Fox as the star of the series Home Free which also featured his son, Mike Holmes Jr. The show was canceled after just two seasons.
7. The Season Only Has 4 Episodes
Since a lot of people love binge-watching shows these days, they usually like to know how many episodes they’re dealing with before they get too invested. After all, there’s a big difference in binging a show with 5 episodes as opposed to one with 25 episodes. Unfortunately for all of the people out there who love having lots of episodes to catch up on, Holmes Family Effect has just four episodes. The good news, however, is that the episodes are an hour long.
8. Feedback For The Show Has Been Mixed
When Holmes Family Effect was brought to the network, the idea was that people would appreciate the positive vibe of the series. However, people don’t seem to be that interested. The premiere of the show on Fox was met with poor ratings. This will only add fuel to the argument not to bring the show back to Fox.
9. Participants Will Be Surprised When The Holmes Family Shows Up
Holmes Family Effect has a nice element of surprise because the people who are chosen to receive renovations don’t know until the Holmes family shows up. When Mike and the rest of the crew walk through the door, the participants will be pleasantly surprised to see the family coming.
10. Participants Get To Take Part In The Renovation Process
The Holmes family and their team will do most of the work on each of the projects, but the participants will also get the chance to get some hands-on experience. Not only is this a cool experience for people on the show, but it also gives viewers an interesting perspective.