Home Improvement Stars Get Together for Building Competition Series

It’d be great to see Tim and Al back together again, right? Tim Allen and Richard Karn, best known as Tim Taylor and Al Borland from Home Improvement, are apparently coming back together for a show called Assembly Required that will feature on the History channel, though it’s not certain when this will happen. It does sound as though Richard will be hosting the show and producing it along with Tim, and it will be focusing on repairing old items around the house that can still be fixed up and reused. The main premise of this is, as Tim has stated, that people are too used to using, abusing, and tossing their items these days when they could be fixing them up and using them a bit longer until it’s really time to get something new. There’s something to be said about that since the truth of it is that people do tend to throw things away quite a bit. If you’re like me you might put them on your front walk with a FREE sign and wait for someone to take them. Hey, it works in a lot of neighborhoods and it’s not wasteful since people find a need for the darndest things. But the show will be focusing on fixing things up and highlighting those that are invited to the show and the skill and dedication required to take on such projects.
This isn’t the first time that Tim and Richard have reunited since Richard did show up for a couple of episodes on Last Man Standing, as did a couple of Tim’s other former costars. There’s been talk apparently, mostly from Tim it sounds like, about a Home Improvement reunion at some point, but there’s no telling if this will ever happen. In the meantime, we might have to wait for a while for Assembly Required to show up, but it already sounds like a fun show considering who’s behind it. Whether or not Tim and Richard will play the dynamic duo that helped to make them so popular on Home Improvement is hard to say, but it does feel kind of unlikely since it’s bound to happen that this will be a lot more professional and won’t resemble Tool Time nearly as much since it’s going to be a reality show. Huh, well, there might be room for a few antics if a person really thinks about it, just don’t hold your breath since it might not happen.
In the meantime, this coming show sounds like it might be a lot of fun since it’s bringing Tim and Richard together, and it’s usually a lot of fun to see what people can do with various items when it comes to fixing them up and either repurposing them or giving them new life. Such shows can serve as a big inspiration that a lot of people can use in their own home projects, but if you’re like me and not mechanically-inclined then the projects might not come out looking the same way that they do on the show. That’s okay, it’s still fun to watch those that enjoy the craft and have the skill to make it happen since they obviously get a good deal of enjoyment out of it and are more than a little skilled at what they’re doing. As the host, or hosts, Tim and Richard might not have much to do, but it would still be great to see them together on a show if this is what’s going to happen since the details aren’t entirely clear at this moment. It’s been quite some time since we were given the chance to see the two of them in the same show together in this kind of capacity, so it might be nice to find out that they’re both going to show up and possibly get something out of this experience since the idea of seeing them in the same space could be fun. After, Tim and Al from the show were a laugh riot since Tim would always end up screwing something up in the quest for more power and more of a chance to grunt like a caveman while Al would watch and try to fix Tim’s messes as well as he could. This time around though it feels as though it would be more of a partnership than anything since both men have matured quite a bit over the years and it’d be nice to see them collaborate on this project.
Again, it’s not really certain when this show will be coming out, but as an addition to the History channel, it will be one that a lot of people might get excited about for the stars initially. After that, sticking around for the rest of the show would no doubt be interesting.