Home Sweet Home Alone: The Home Alone Reboot Is About to Spread Some Holiday Cheer

With the “Ber” months fast approaching, the holiday season is just around the corner. Before you know it, it’s time to gorge on those yuletide calories, knock back the spiked Eggnogs, and steer clear of nosy family members once again. If a Christmas edition of Family Feud were to be released with a category on annual Christmas traditions, it would not be surprising to find, “binge watch the Home Alone movies”, on the list of answers. The classic movie franchise has long been a holiday staple in homes all over the world. It contains a series of Christmas family comedy films that were created by the legendary John Hughes, who has been the master behind numerous Hollywood classics, such as the National Lampoon movie franchise, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
What is the Movie Franchise About
In each of the Home Alone films, a young boy is suddenly left alone during the holiday season. Viewers are taken on one heck of an adventure each time, as the boy encounters a number of challenges that are usually passed on to adults under normal circumstances. He is suddenly left with the responsibilities of keeping his family home safe while tending to his own needs at the same time. It also doesn’t take long for other people, including robbers and criminals, to figure out that a boy is left unaccompanied at home. This opens up a whole new realm of possibilities, as these shady personalities think of ways to take advantage of the boy’s naivety. This is where the fun parts of the movie begin. Every time the boy is put in a compromising situation, he is able to outsmart the bad guys in unimaginable ways. Think of booby traps that involve trip wires, staple guns, Tarantulas, BB guns, scalding-hot door handles, and a blowtorch. These are just a few of the many iconic catch-me-if-you-can scenes in the movies. Out of all the actors who have portrayed the role of the abandoned boy, Kevin McCallister, who is played by famous child actor, Macaulay Culkin (My Girl), is the one that stood out the most. The movie franchise is composed of a total of five movies. Three were theatrically released by 20th Century Fox, while the other two were follow-up television movies produced by The Walt Disney Company, which aired on ABC.
What Can Viewers Expect From the New Movie
It has almost been a decade since the last movie from the franchise aired, but the good memories it was able to bring forth stands the test of time. It does not really matter which age group you belong to, as the films could be literally enjoyed by anyone. As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to find out if the kids who grew up watching the movies are still re-watching them as adults, especially during the holiday season. It’s already been proven that all Home Alone movies are pretty much effective in spreading holiday cheer and overall good vibes. Disney is about to rewards its loyal fans, as they welcome another film to the hit franchise in the form of a modern-day reboot. The sixth installment is called, Home Sweet Home Alone, which is expected to hit Disney+ shores soon. The excitement can already be felt in the air.
The adventure comedy is written by SNL’s very own Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, and is directed by Dan Mazer (Borat). The upcoming movie will be led by child star, Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), who will play the role of Max Mercer, a young boy that is left alone at home during the holidays, and who faces a threat from married trespassers eyeing to steal a priceless heirloom from their home. Wonder what kinds of tricks Max has under his belt this time around. The other cast members include Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Kenan Thompson (Kenan & Kel), Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Timothy Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Ally Maki (Wrecked), and Chris Parnell (30 Rock). There has also been reports that Macaulay Culkin and Devin Ratray (Nebraska), who appeared in the first two movies as brothers, Kevin and Buzz McCallister, are set to make cameo appearances in the film. This in itself is already enough reason to watch the new movie. Home Sweet Home Alone is currently in production, and is expected to premiere on Disney+ by November 12, 2021. Now, this sounds like the perfect way to ring in this year’s holiday season!