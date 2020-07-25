10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hootie Hurley

When you hear the name Hootie and you think “and the Blowfish,” you are showing your age. However, if you hear the name Hootie and immediately think “Hurley,” you’re probably a young social media user. Hootie Hurley is a social media star with his own platforms on TikTok and Instagram. He’s got a huge following, he’s making his name a household name, and he’s working hard to ensure that he can do what he needs to do to make his life as big as possible. If you don’t know much about him, let’s make sure you get to know this young self-made star.
1. He’s Young
We don’t know his precise date of birth at this moment in time, but we know that he is still young. He’s only 20. He’s been working on social media to grow his following for some time, and it’s paid off for him at a young age.
2. He’s Athletic
According to his friends and family and fans, he’s an athletic kind of guy. We don’t know how many different sports he tried playing when he was growing up, but we do know that he was exceptionally talented at pole vaulting. He was part of the Oklahoma State University pole vaulting team. However, he made the decision to leave to focus on his online career.
3. He’s Funny
One of the things that people love most about him is the fact that he is a guy who has a comedic streak. He might post videos of himself singing and having a good time, but he is also quite good at other things, like making sure that he is able to get his life in order by telling comedic stories.
4. He’s Part of the Hype House
When he was invited to become part of they Hype House, a social media house filled with other social media stars looking to create new content and whatnot, he was all about it. He does not live there full time, however. He’s a part-time gust who comes and goes as he sees fit.
5. He Comes From a Big Family
He was born to his mother and his father, and he also has two brothers. Their names are Sam and Turner, and it’s clear that his young man gets his athletic prowess from his family. His mother was a former college cheerleader. She cheered for the University of Arkansas when she was in college.
6. He’s Been On Tour
He recently took part in a tour that was a comedy situation with a group of other guys who are in the same situation as he is. They all got to travel the country on a bus and they got to become fast friends, meet new people, and they got to perform for their fans. He thinks it was one of the most amazing experiences of his life.
7. His Brother is Also TikTok Famous
His brother, Sam, is also a famous social media star. It’s how this guy got into the world of social media marketing and networking. His mother is his manager – she’s actually the manager for both of them. She hosted a program event in Dallas for Sam’s fans to meet him, and that’s when he decided this was a good thing for himself, too.
8. He’s Always Had a Big Following
When he was in high school and college working as an athlete on the track team, he was always posting his successes on his social media accounts. People loved to follow, so he always had a large following and brands reaching out to him to see if he would take part in a campaign for them that would allow them to advertise their merchandise through his own social channels.
9. An Injury Derailed His College Athletic Career
The other big issue in his life is that he was in college when he was hurt. He had to undergo a major surgery during his freshman year, and it was a yearlong recovery. When he was finished with his recovery process, he was unable to return. He tried, but he kept injuring himself all over again. It was clear to him at that point that his athletic career might not be something he could continue, and that was part of the reason he chose to leave and focus on his social media career.
10. He’s Verified
One of this favorite career moments so far was the moment he became verified by TikTok. Seeing that little blue checkmark pop up on his screen one morning was one of the best feelings for him. It’s a sign that he’s really made it in the world of social media work.