Eight Horror Video Games To Play Before Halloween

Halloween isn’t too far away and there’s nothing better to do to prepare than hop into some of the best horror games out on the market. Horror games have been thriving in this day and age. The improved graphics, lighting, and AI developed have been able to create worlds and creatures straight out of nightmares. Which is a great thing for any fan of the horror genre that looks to have a few screams before bed. Here are eight games that you should definitely check out as Hallow’s Eve approaches.
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th was made by the passionate studio over at Gun Media. It started out as a Kickstarter project and quickly developed into a full-fledged release. Fans wanted to make it happen and so did Gun Media. It is a third person horror survival game. When it was finally released it was met with open arms by the community. It featured a PVP format that appeased both fans that wanted to play as counselors and fans that wanted to just slash around as Jason Vorhees. With gameplay that was fun and unique. Bringing friends along only maximized this experience and thanks to the proximity chat even Jason can join in on the conversation which can lead to some truly scary and hilarious moments. This is one that you’ll want to play if you have a group and you can’t all be together to celebrate. Put on your favorite Friday the 13th soundtrack and hop into the world of Jason Vorhees.
Soma
If you’re looking for a sci-fi thriller that will leave you questioning your morality than look no further than Soma. “SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human.” as stated by the official website. It pits you in the depths of the ocean. Stuck on a terminal and looking for a way out. There is a mysterious, twisted robot that patrols the hallway and the only way through is to avoid or outwit it. There is no fighting back in this game. The world itself seems alive in the world of Soma. As you make your way through the abandoned terminal you will feel as if you are almost being guided by it. It is a haunting and chilling experience.
Until Dawn
Until Dawn is an interactive survival horror game by Supermassive Games where every decision you make matters. A reunion to commemorate the death of their friends, leaves eight friends stranded on a remote mountain. When sinister events begin to transpire the group begins to realize that they aren’t alone on the mountain. You play as each of the friends and the choices you make with everyone will decide what sort of fate you’re leading them to. What makes this a truly horrifying experience is knowing that at every corner death could away your character. Their fate is in your hands as you traverse the remote mountain and try to find clues about what is happening. As you play as each of the characters you discover more about their relationships and more about what happened years ago when two sisters from the group went missing. It’s a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat and questioning your every move.
Dead Space
Dead Space pits you in the middle of space in an abandoned space ship filled with strange creatures and dead bodies. Sounds pretty terrifying right? Well, it is. Pair that up with the incredible minds at Visercal Games and you have a recipe for one of the most thrilling experiences ever delivered on a gaming platform. In Dead Space you take command of Issac Clarke, an engineer sent to check on the ship’s communication unit. When he arrives he finds a ship that has been absolutely ravaged by mysterious creatures. What was a simple mission turns into a fight for survival as Issac guides himself through this ship with his life still in tact. Creatures that fake their death and wait until you walk by to pop up, dark corridors filled with blood and haunting noises, and a ship that shows very little signs of life are what await you in Dead Space. If that weren’t enough EA has just announced a complete rework for the title that will bring updated graphics and gameplay to an already haunting experience.
The Forest
The Forest follows you as the lone survivor of a plane crash in the middle of a seemingly deserted island. As you begin to gather supplies you can build your very own settlement to survive the night. But you have to make sure you build it before night falls. Night time at this island brings out cannibals that will stop at nothing until they capture you. As you venture deeper into the island you will discover mysterious secrets You don’t have to take on this terrifying journey alone. The Forest features four player cooperative play so that you and your friends can work together to build your settlement and uncover the mysteries of The Forest.
Doki Doki Literature Club
Doki Doki Literature Club puts you in the shoes of a new member of the Doki Doki Literature Club where your everyday activities will leave you feeling like a dream. So why exactly is this game on the list? Well if you’re curious than maybe you should check it out. We don’t want to spoil the fun.
Amnesia: Collection
The Amnesia Collection brings together one of the most terrifying series ever made. It features Amnesia: The Dark Descent where you will play as Daniel as he tries to uncover the mystery behind his memory loss in the depths of a mysterious castle. And Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs puts you in the shoes of Oswald as he struggles with ongoing nightmares that present him a hellish engine and the possibility of his children being in danger. Finally, Amnesia: Justine, will put you through a series of strange trials cultivated by a demented mind. What makes Amnesia such a haunting experience is that you aren’t able to fight back. You must navigate the areas without weaponry. So any monster you encounter you must evade and outwit.
Outlast
Finally, Outlast is a game where, “In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the “research and charity” branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, has been operating in strict secrecy… until now.” You play as journalist Miles Upshur as he makes his way through this asylum after a tip from a stranger warns him of some terrifying things going on in the facility. What Miles begins to uncover is beyond his imagination. That’s why if you haven’t already, you should hop into the world of Outlast and discover those dark secrets for yourself.
These are just a few titles that we feel you should play as Halloween approaches. For more make sure you check back with us as Halloween nears and we dive deeper into other horror games.