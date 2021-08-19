How Cardi B Shared her Support for Haiti after the Tragic Earthquake

Naomi Osaka, Cardi B, and other stars have poured out their support and love to the Haitian community as the country has been hit hard by an earthquake. The earthquake happened on August 14 and its magnitude was 7.2. In the aftermath of this devastating earthquake, various celebrities and fashion models took to social media to support their full support. The earthquake left more than 1200 dead and hundreds to thousands were seriously injured. Hospitals got destroyed, so was the situation of housing colonies. There is still a need for humanitarian aid and supplies. Nearly 11 years ago, in 2010, a similar earthquake had hit the island, and support and love were then poured out from dozens of celebrities across the globe. Some of them even participated in relief efforts, while others donated huge amounts.
The resilience of the Haitian community
Over the weekend, stars like Cardi B emphasized the resilience of the Haitian community. “I got a soft spot for Haiti and its people. They are my cousins,” she mentioned in a tweet on August 14. “I pray for Haiti they go thru soo much. God, please cover that land and its people.” It should be noticed that Cardi B is not the only celebrity who is sharing her thoughts on social media regarding what should be done to ensure the protection and safety of the people in the future. Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean has also shared dozens of ideas. In one of his Instagram videos, he has encouraged his fans and followers to provide full support to the people of Haiti. The rapper and Cardi B think that those individuals need not only financial support but also moral support, lots of love, and blessings. “Let’s all keep doing our part for Haiti,” Wyclef Jean mentioned in the caption of his post.
What do other celebrities have to say about the Haitian earthquake?
Obviously, everyone is sad. Not only common people but also some of the biggest and most successful stars of the world are constantly sharing their thoughts and are pouring out their support and love for the victims of the earthquake. In addition to the rapper and Cardi B, tennis star Naomi Osaka pledged to donate her prize money from the new Western and Southern Open she has planned to play in. In case you don’t know, let me tell you that Naomi Osaka’s father is a Haitian. In a tweet she shared on August 14, she wrote that it “really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti and I feel like we really can’t catch a break.” She further said that she knows her ancestors are strong and they will keep rising no matter how difficult the situation is.
On the other hand, reality TV star Bethenny Frankel wrote on Twitter that she had secured more than 1.2 million dollars in food, medical supplies, and different aid equipment via her BStrong initiative. She took this initiative in collaboration with Global Empowerment Mission. This clearly shows how concerned celebrities and other public figures are. They are not only pouring out support and love via social media but also are donating a lot and are collecting as much money for the victims as possible. According to Bethenny Frankel, she and other celebrities as well as the members of her organization will work on recovery, rebuild and rescue in the month of September.
Singer, songwriter, and actor Lin Manuel Miranda has made an announcement on Twitter that he is going to donate money to two different organizations. The names of these organizations are Fonkoze and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). Fonkoze is one of the largest and most famous microfinance institutions in Haiti. It serves low-income communities. On the other hand, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) is a non-profit that was established by actor Sean Penn when another earthquake took place in Haiti in 2010. The purpose of Sean Penn was to support different relief efforts.
Lin Manuel Miranda says that his thoughts and love are with the people of Haiti. He will do everything needed to help them get back to a normal life. He has also encouraged his fans and followers to give away as much money as they can. Rapper Rick Ross wrote a similar message on social media. Besides, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, had shared her condolence in a statement shared to the official Twitter account of the Royal Family. She said that she is saddened by the tragic incident and the destruction and loss of life caused by the earthquake. Her prayers are with those people. Emergency services are also working to help them recover as early as possible.