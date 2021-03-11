Home
TV News
How Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Differs from The Regular One

How Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Differs from The Regular One

1 min ago

For nearly 50 years, Wheel of Fortune has provided countless hours of entertainment. The popular game show has become famous for its tricky puzzles and great prizes. Now the show is offering fans a little something different thanks to an all-new version of the game that features celebrity contestants. Aptly named Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, the game will be played by famous faces we all know and love. While the overall essence of Wheel of Fortune will remain the same, there are a few things that will be different. So, just what are those things? Continue reading to find out how Celebrity Wheel of Fortune differs from the original.

1. The Prize Money Is Donated To Charity

Typically when people compete on Wheel of Fortune, their goal is to take home as much prize money as possible. One of the key differences between the original show and the celebrity version is that celebrities won’t be keeping any of the money they make on the show. All of their winnings will be donated to a charity of their choice. Don’t get it twisted though. Just because the celebrities aren’t competing for money they can keep doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to give it their all. Viewers can rest assured that they will get to see some pretty intense competition.

2. Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Airs During Prime Time

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’s time slot is another noticeable difference. The spin-off series will air during prime time which means there will be an even bigger number of eyes on the show than usual. While it’s no secret that the prime time slot if the most competitive, the fact that there will be quite a few big names on the show will likely be enough to draw people in. Other game shows, such as the Price is Right, have also tried prime time spin-offs and they’ve been successful.

3. The Vibe On Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Is More Laid Back

Anyone who has ever watched an episode of Wheel of Fortune knows that things can get pretty tense when the guessing game gets down to the wire. Although Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will undoubetly have its tense movements, the overall mood of the show is much more lighthearted. Pat Sajak told UPI, “We’ve jazzed up the set a bit, made it look a little more prime-timey, whatever that means. And it’s going to be a different kind of vibe. We want [the contestants] to play a good, solid game, but we’re mainly there to have fun. It’ll be a little lighter in attitude.”

4. Episodes Of Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Are Longer

Traditionally, episodes of Wheel of Fortune only last for 30 minutes, however, that isn’t the case with the celebrity version. Instead, episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will last for an hour and the contestants will play two complete games during that time. The same three celebrities will play both games.

5. Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Airs On ABC

One of the biggest differences between Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is that the celebrity version airs on ABC. The original version of the show airs on local CBS stations across the country. The move to ABC may seem unusual to some, but the network has a history of picking up game show spin-offs for the prime time slot.

Who Will Be Competing On Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune?

In many cases, when shows brag about having celebrity guests, the guests they’re talking about are usually celebrities who people haven’t thought about in years. That won’t be happening on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, though. The show will boast some pretty well-known names that most people will be excited to see. Some of the celebrities who will be on the show this season include Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, Leslie Jones, Tony Hawk, and Chandra Wilson. One of the coolest things about the lineup is that it includes celebrities from all areas of the entertainment industry so there will be a little something for everyone.

Will Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Get A Second Season?

The network has yet to renew Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for a second season, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a possibility. As with other shows, the future will likely depend on how many people are tuning in. With that being said, the show was essentially a result of the pandemic and there is a chance that it won’t return once things go back to normal. Even if it doesn’t get renewed for another full season, there’s always a chance it could periodically return as a special.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

How Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Differs from The Regular One
How The Real World Help Save The Life of Eric Nies
A Party Down Revival Series Is Coming to Starz
Admit It, This Fierce Femmes Clip is Amazing, and Funny
New Star Trek Movie Is Coming from Kalinda Vazquez and J.J. Abrams
X-Men Movie Titled “The Mutants” is Reportedly Being Developed
Why Ralph Macchio Wasn’t in “The Next Karate Kid”
Five Movies to Watch if You Liked Starship Troopers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pia Renee
Vlogger Asks Expensive Home Owners What They Do For A Living
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lucca De Oliveira
Whatever Happened to Nicole Sullivan?
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Demon Slayer
Every Anime Announced for 2021 (So Far)
Crunchyroll Beta
Crunchyroll Launches New Beta For US Anime Fans
2020 Anime Awards
What Happened at the 2020 Anime Awards?
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Xbox Bethesda
Xbox Acquires Bethesda, What Does This Mean For PlayStation?
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact “All That Glitters” Event Downtime Compensation
Valheim weapons
Valheim Weapons and How to Craft Them
$70 games
What Needs to Change if Video Games Start to Cost $70