How Do You Qualify to Be on “The Bachelorette?”

It may be a little hard to believe, but it’s been nearly 20 years since The Bachelorette aired its first episode. Over the years, the show has become equally as popular as The Bachelor. Each season, viewers look forward to seeing whether or not a real relationship will come from the show. As a result, getting chosen to be The Bachelorette has become almost as much of an honor as being chosen as the winner on The Bachelor. Although it’s clear that the woman chosen to be The Bachelorette must also have competed on The Bachelor, most people don’t know much else about the selection process. This is especially true when it comes to the contestants. If you’re interested in learning more, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn how to qualify to be on The Bachelorette.
How The Bachelorette Is Chosen
Before we talk about men can qualify to appear on The Bachelorette, we should first talk about how the Bachelorette is chosen. Typically, the woman who earns the Bachelorette title has appeared on the most recent season of The Bachelor. While that is the most basic qualification, there are obviously other things that go into the process of deciding who will get the coveted spot. Throughout The Bachelorette’s history, the women who have been chosen typically made it pretty far during their time on The Bachelor. This makes sense because the women who spend the most time on the show are the ones who fans typically feel most connected to.
In general, there doesn’t appear to be a cut and dry process to choosing The Bachelorette. It all seems to come down to who producers things viewers will be the most excited about. So far, it looks like they’ve done a pretty good job with the women they’ve chosen.
How Are Contestants On The Bachelorette Chosen?
The process of picking the The Bachelorette is pretty straight forward. However, there a lot more that goes into choosing the lucky guys who will be featured on the show. First things first, there are a list of requirements that people must meet to be considered. According to The Bachelorette website, the main requirements are:
- Applicants must be at least 21-years-old at the time they apply.
- Applicants must be legal residents of the United States or Canada. It’s important to note that this excludes Quebec.
- Applicants cannot be running for any political office at the time of application. They are also not allowed to become a candidate until at least one year after the final episode of the season airs.
- Applicants must be single. Producers define single as “not currently be involved in a committed intimate relationship, which includes: any marital relationship (whether or not the parties are separated or currently in the process of divorcing or annulling such marriage); any co-habitation relationship involving physical intimacy; or a monogamous dating relationship more than two (2) months in duration.”
- No felony convictions and no restraining orders.
- Applicants (and members of their immediate families) can be affiliated with ” Warner Media, LLC, Next Entertainment, Inc., NZK Productions Inc. (“Producer”), American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., known major sponsors of the Program, any station initially airing the Program, any entity associated or affiliated with the Executive Producers of the Program and/or their respective parents, subsidiary and affiliated entities.”
How To Apply
There are also some additional requirements applicants must meet. If a person meets all of those requirements, the can fill out an online application to be considered for a spot on the show. Applicants are asked to upload a photo and share their social media handles as well. People can also fill out the application to nominate someone they think could be a good fit. There may be times where the casting team reaches directly out to someone they believe would make a good candidate.
When Does The Bachelorette Accept New Applicants?
Now that you know how to apply, the next thing most people are probably wondering is when to apply. From the looks of things, applications are accepted on a rolling basis. We weren’t able to find any information on how long it takes to hear back. Since the show probably tons of applications, people probably only hear back if they’re making it to the next step. Even though it is unclear exactly how contestants are chosen, looks, personality, and perceived compatibility probably play a huge role. After all, nothing makes for good reality like a bunch of good looking people caught between love and drama.