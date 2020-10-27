Home
TV News
How Does Celebrity Family Feud Get Such Huge Guests?

How Does Celebrity Family Feud Get Such Huge Guests?

21 seconds ago

Since 2015, Celebrity Family Feud has been adding a famous twist to the class game show. This version has all of the excitement of regular Family Feud with the added bonus of getting to see some of your favorite stars compete. One of the other things that makes the show so fun to watch is that it always manages to bring in very big celebrities. The kind of celebrities most people would assume would be too busy for something like Family Feud. As the show continues to welcome the entertainment industries a-list, lots of viewers are wondering just how Family Feud is able to do it. Want to learn how Celebrity Family Feud is able to get such big guests? Keep reading.

How Celebrity Family Feud Differs From The Original

Like the original version, Celebrity Family Feud has an interesting history. It debuted on NBC in 2008 its first format in 2008 and aired for just one season. Al Roker was the show’s original host. During the 2008 season, the game used a tournament format. The winners of the two semi-final games went on to compete in a third game. The winner of that game would go to a Fast Money Round.

Celebrity Family Feud returned in 2015 but aired on ABC instead of NBC. Steve Harvey replaced Al Roker as the show’s host. On the surface, there aren’t too many difference between Family Feud and the celebrity version. One of the main differences, however, is the fact that the celebrities are competing for money to donate to charity. Even the losing teams recieve money to donate to a charity of their choice. In the original version, contestants are competing for a cash prize.

Another difference viewers may notice is the way Steve Harvey treats the famous contestants. Lots of celebrities probably wouldn’t take well to being made fun of on TV and this is something Harvey is mindful of. According to Steve Harvey,

You’ve got to be careful because you’re dealing with some pretty big egos when talking to celebrities. Celebrities really have a problem coming across as normal people, especially when they get something wrong. A lot of the questions on Family Feud are such regular-person questions, and a lot of celebrities are so out of touch. They’ve got people who do their hair and go grocery shopping for them, so they don’t know how much a damn gallon of milk is! I’m supposed to coddle them, but I don’t really know how to do that, so it makes it even funnier.”

There is also a chance that the questions celebrities get are a little on the easier side. This gives them a better chance of answering correctly. With that being said, however, Harvey is still able to maintain his usual comedic hosting style while still being mindful not to offend any of the famous guests.

How Does The Show Get Big Celebrity Guests?

When most shows label something as ‘celebrity’, the people featured on the show are usually at least a decade past their prime. So when people like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pop up on Family Feud, it definitely makes viewers want to tune in. The show has also featured several other notable names such as Terry Bradshaw, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, The Chainsmokers, and Andy Cohen. That list is likely to include even more bigger names as the show continues to be renewed for new seasons.

There hasn’t been any official information from Family Feud about how they’re able to nab such big guests. This isn’t surprising since anything involving celebrities usually has a somewhat mysterious air about it. Our guess, however, is that it isn’t hard for the network to find willing participants. Family Feud is easily one of the most popular game shows on TV. As a result, it’s a well respected brand. This means that it probably has more than its fair share of celebrity fans who would love an opportunity to be on the show. Producers likely reaches out to a variety of celebrities each season hoping that many will say yes. There is also a chance that interested celebrities each out to the show first.

One of the cool things about Celebrity Family Feud is that it has has a a variety of famous guests. From news anchors and talk show hosts to reality TV stars and actors, the show seems to welcome famous people from all industries. Now in its 7th season, the show continues to entertain millions of viewers while also helping those in need.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

How Does Celebrity Family Feud Get Such Huge Guests?
Mandalorian Fan Video “Tie Fighter in the Sky: The Ballad of Moff Gideon”
The Samantha LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi Theory Cobra Kai Fans are Talking About
Willow TV Show is Officially a Go with Warwick Davis and Ron Howard Returning
Michael B. Jordan May Star in and Direct “Creed 3”
5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Disney+ in October 2020
The Reason Daniel Kaluuya Is Making a Barney Movie
Why We’ll Be Watching “The Empty Man”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Henderson Wade
The Rock Used to Try and Make Steve Austin Laugh During Matches
Batman Producer Tried to Start off the MCU with a Luke Cage Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Raj Tarun
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Check Out Rambo Fight in the Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games