How Fuller House Season 5 Tackled Lori Loughlin’s Absence

As MovieWeb puts it, Netflix allowed for an exit of “Aunt Becky” from the final episodes of Fuller House than some might have thought was necessary, but at the very least it didn’t leave any hurt or confused feelings since instead of Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky divorcing and causing a general upset, Aunt Becky was said to be helping out her mother in Nebraska. It’s definitely a kinder way to phase her out of the show than what others might have suggested, as Lori Loughlin her husband have been raked over the coals since the 2019 college scandal in which they were just two of the group of individuals that were found guilty of either paying colleges to accept their kids or paying for various other services that would allow their kids to attend several very influential institutions. The funny thing about this is that Lori’s own daughter admitted to not caring which college she went to, she simply wanted to go in order to party and meet new people. At least she had one of the priorities of college down, right? The final tally of the damage this caused to Lori’s career didn’t end with her being booted off of Netflix, as she was also kicked off the Hallmark channel as well, thereby making sure that if she does come back to acting that it’s likely going to take a lot of faith on the part of the networks and the audience to ever accept her again. Those that don’t know the whole story would be better served to find out before demanding to know why Aunt Becky was taken off, as there was definitely a good reason.
For a long time Aunt Becky was one of the best parts on the show since she and Uncle Jesse made such a cute couple and she was one of the more endearing characters to come along in a long time. She did participate in Fuller House for a while, as the scandal didn’t come until later. But thinking of how easily the show phased her out is kind of mollified by the act of saving her character from being besmirched in some way. Imagine if the story had gone that Jesse and Becky had divorced, how much internal struggle that would have brought. Some might not care and could possibly say that it would have given a new dynamic to the show that might have been kind of interesting. But to be realistic, Full House has dealt with it’s fair share of drama in the past, but anything other than ‘Aunt Becky’s in Nebraska’ feels as though it would have been an unfitting ending to a show that built a reputation of being wholesome and more or less removed from the worst parts of real life.
When you think about it the show could have gotten downright nasty when thinking about how to take Aunt Becky out of the equation. That wouldn’t have been the Full House way though as problems aren’t usually solved on the show in such a nasty way. Divorce can be an amicable event, but in this case it likely would have devastated a lot of individuals that have grown up with the show. As those at Newsweek explain it, the manner in which it was handled allows things to rest easy and without any undue drama. Of course, if anyone had a thought to bring Fuller House back again it might have to be explained why Aunt Becky isn’t there yet again. Of course at that point, if it ever happens, it could be that many years will have passed and natural causes and explanations could possibly be brought forth to explain why various characters are no longer there. The hope is that it will never happen since it would likely be another reason to take a dig at the Olsen twins, who likely didn’t even bother finding out about the minor digs that were taken at their expense throughout the show. They had their own reasons for not returning, which was largely because they didn’t have the same memories as the rest of the cast when it came to the show, and therefore didn’t share the same connection. That’s understandable, but just a cameo would have been enough to silence a lot of people.
It’s easy for a lot of people to continue to vilify Lori Loughlin largely because education is still valued in this country and someone simply trying to push their kid to the front of the line with a stack of bills as others have to work for it is typically frowned upon. She’s already paying for the act however, and perhaps this is why Netflix didn’t feel the need to take things any further by simply dialing back and giving Aunt Becky a solid reason for not being in the final episodes.