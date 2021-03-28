How Good is the Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2?

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great virtual reality device that is excellent on its own, however you’ll still need to charge it to maintain the battery while playing. The Oculus Quest 2 does have a USB-C port on the left side of the headset, and it does include a USB-C cable to charge the device. If you purchase a Link cable for the Quest 2, you actually can charge the headset through your PC, though it won’t be charging at 100% capacity if you plan on using the headset while it’s charging. However, there is another way to charge your Quest 2 as well as its controllers wirelessly. Introducing the Anker All-In-One Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2! This dock lets you charge your Quest 2 and its controllers simply by placing the devices on the dock, but how good is it? For full transparency, Anker did send me a unit for review at no cost, but as always, I never allow this to impact my reviews.
What’s in the box?
The Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 includes all that you need to get started using the dock. This means that it includes:
- Charging dock for Quest 2 VR Headset and Controllers (
- USB-C to USB-C Cable
- USB-C Charger
- Battery Charging Covers
- Magnetic USB-C Headset Connector
- Rechargeable AA Batteries
How does it work?
In order to use the Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2, you’ll need to do a couple of things first, so let’s get started with what you need to do to prepare the headset:
Headset
To set up your Oculus Quest 2 headset for use with the Anker All-In-One Charging Dock, you’ll need to take out the magnetic USB-C headset connector from the package (it looks like a tiny little connector with a magnet on the end). Once you’ve found it, you’ll need to just plug it directly into the USB-C port on the left side of the Oculus Quest 2 headset itself. After you do that, you’re good to go – all you need to do now is make sure the Anker Charging Dock is plugged into an outlet with a USB-C cable and then fit your headset onto the dock, so that the magnetic charging connector lines up with the magnetic connector on the dock itself. Now, let’s move onto the controllers.
Controllers
There’s a bit more setup to use the controllers with the Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2, but it is still also really simple. First, you need to slide off the battery covers from each controller (it might take a little force, but that’s fine, just don’t destroy the things), then replace the stock batteries with the new rechargeable AA batteries that Anker has provided. Be sure to look at the manual to see how to align the batteries, so that they are actually able to charge with the dock. Basically, you just need to make sure the silver metal part of the battery is pointing directly upwards, so that it makes contact with the charging covers. After you replace the batteries, you just need to replace the battery covers with the Anker provided charging covers, and you’re good to go! Just slot those babies into the Anker Charging Dock and make sure they’re working.
To check if the dock is working, you should see a set of 3 LEDs underneath the headset dock, if you have docked all 3 devices, all 3 of these LEDs should be a solid orange to indicate that they are charging. Solid green means that they are fully charged, but if you see blinking orange, then that means something is incorrect with the respective device/s.
Is it worth it?
The Anker All-In-One Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 will set you back a pretty solid $87 (not including taxes and/or shipping). So is it worth the nearly $100 price tag? Well, if you’re looking for a convenient way to charge your headset by itself, you would probably just be better off plugging it into the wall. However, the thing I like most about this dock is that it allows you to charge the controllers as well. I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve struggled to open the battery covers of the Oculus controllers just to replace the batteries, and taking the batteries out was always an even bigger struggle. That’s why I love the Anker All-In-One Charging Dock for the Oculus Quest 2, because not only does it allow you to never have to replace your batteries again, but it also gives you a place to set your controllers when you’re not using them. Without this dock, I would just be setting them on my desk or the floor, leaving them to roll around with no end. The dock claims to fully charge your Quest 2 headset and controllers in just 2.5 hours, but if you keep it on the dock while you’re not playing, you honestly shouldn’t even run out of battery at all. I left my headset and controllers in this dock for a couple of days (the dock features overcharge protection, so that’s okay), but when I went to pick it up again, the headset was at 100% battery, but the controllers were both at 90%. I’m not really sure if this is a visual bug, or if the controllers aren’t actually charged fully after a couple of days, but if that’s the case then it wouldn’t really seem like it’s doing its job. Granted, it’s only 10%, it’s still not 100%, as it should be.
The only thing that I wish Anker had included was the ability to set the Quest 2 headset into the dock from either side. Right now, you have can’t just take off the headset and set it on the dock, you have to turn it around so that the charging port is on the right side; it’s not the biggest deal, but it would have just been nice to have the option of working either way. I would definitely recommend this dock if you’re looking for a convenient way to charge your Quest 2 headset and especially its controllers, or if you just want a great looking display to rest your Quest 2 an controllers on. If you’ve got the money to spend, I would definitely say go for it, but this is also a pretty hefty purchase for most consumers, so if you’re not comfortable spending that much money on a dock, then it’s not an absolute necessity – it’s just really nice to have. If you do decide to purchase it you can do so here!