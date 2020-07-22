How Johnny Depp Lost Over $650 Million in Earnings Over his Career

Johnny Depp has had the type of career that many would consider a dream come true. Over the span of his more than 30 year career, Depp has made dozens of on screen appearances and he’s become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards and he won a Golden Globe in 2008 for his role in Sweeney Todd. Of course, with all of the success he’s had also comes a lot of dollar signs. Depp has made hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of his career. At one point in time, he was even the highest paid actor in the world. However, he may not have made the best financial decisions over the years. Like many other celebrities, Depp has has lost more money than most of us could ever even imagine having. In fact, it’s estimated that he’s lost $650 million throughout his career. Where has all that money gone? Keep reading to find out.
What Happened to Johnny Depp’s Money?
We’d all like to think that if we came into a large sum of money we’d know to manage it properly. Apparently though, the more money you have the harder it is to keep track of. Unfortunately for Johnny Depp, this is a lesson that he learned the hard way. According to Depp, he made $650 million when the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was in its prime. Despite making so much, he still found himself owing $100 million in taxes. Depp accused his former business managers of putting him in this situation. He says that they mismanaged his money and neglected to file pay his taxes for nearly 20 years.
He has since filed a lawsuit against his former business manager, Joe Mandel, and Mandel’s brother, Robert who together make up The Management Group (TMG). According to the Rolling Stone, “The suit cites, among other things, that under TMG’s watch Depp’s sister Christi was given $7 million and his assistant, Nathan Holmes, $750,000, without his knowledge, and that he has paid the IRS more than $5.6 million in late fees.” The Mandel brothers deny the allegations and say that Depp’s spending habits are the real reason he’s lost so much money. While we may never know the full story, it’s clear that there was some negligence happening. After all, $650 million dollars doesn’t just disappear into thin air.
Depp claims to have discovered this information back in 2016. However, it has recently become relevant because it’s part of an on going court case against The Sun who Depp sued for libel after the news outlet published a piece calling him a wife beater. The story printed by The Sun stems from accusations that Depp had physically abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp also denies these claims.
What Is Johnny Depp’s Net Worth?
According to Cinema Blend, Johnny Depp’s net worth is estimated to be about $200 million. While this may sound like a lot of money, that number is low considering the fact that he’s made over $650 million during his career. On top of the money he lost, he also gave his ex-girlfriend/mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis, $150 million when they broke up in 2012. That amount was half of his net worth at the time.
When it’s all said and done though, Depp’s net worth will likely be even less. He has been involved in several lawsuits lately which have greatly impacted his finances. Let’s be real, law suits are expensive and the longer they go on, the most money they end up costing.
In addition to all of that, things don’t seem to be going well for Johnny on the work front. In 2017, reports began to surface that Johnny had trouble remembering lines and had been hiring someone to read his lines to him while he listened through an ear piece. Depp later denied these allegations and says that he used the ear piece as a tool to help him get into character. Since COVID-19 has shut down production all over the country, Depp likely won’t be able to work any time soon.
The reality is, Johnny Depp is still very rich compared to most of us. However, his story is yet another cautionary tale. Fortunately for Depp, he’s luckier than most. Many celebrities have had to file bankruptcy because their money has been managed so poorly. When you’re making millions of dollars it’s important to keep people around you can trust. It’s also equally as important to monitor your spending habits. Otherwise, you may find yourself back at square one.