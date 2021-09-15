How Lego Video Games Have Evolved So Well Over The Years

If one of your hobbies is video games, then you might have played at least one of the Lego video games at one point. And if you haven’t, then I seriously implore you to try one. I remember getting into the Lego-themed video games many years ago, with Lego Star Wars being the first. And let’s keep in mind, that was back in 2005, so I was about eleven at the time. It seemed like an appropriate time for me to play those games and I never thought I would still be into them today. In all honesty, they’re just loads of fun. I’ve only played the licensed Lego games because I like seeing different takes on the things I love. And yes, Star Wars is one of them. In fact, it’s probably the biggest licensed product that the Lego video game franchise has tackled the most. Speaking of which, the next big game in the franchise is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As the title implies, the game will allow players to experience the whole Star Wars movie saga in Lego form. Makes perfect sense, considering the story of Star Wars has mainly been the story of the Skywalker family.
That sounds cool and all, but last I checked, we’ve already experienced the Star Wars franchise in Lego theme. So how will this game make things any different? For starters, you can just check out the awesome trailer for the game and you’ll get an idea. Boy, is it cool. I’ll just start with the most obvious one and point out that in this upcoming Lego game, the characters will actually be talking. I actually remember the time when all the characters in past Lego games didn’t talk at all. They just sighed and grunted a lot and at the time, nobody really seemed to mind. We were just enjoying the fact that we were actually playing as our favorite movie characters in their Lego forms. The idea of using the force to actually build things like star cruisers out of Legos was the brilliant sight that many kids loved. Now they found a lot of success in the first Lego Star Wars game, so why stop there? They didn’t and boy, was it a great decision.
With the next Lego Star Wars game coming in 2022, I think now is an appropriate time to appreciate how the Lego video games have evolved over the years. Now being a big Star Wars geek, I obviously began my journey with the Lego games with those particular games. From the prequel series, to the original trilogy, I was very eager to play more of them. Now I didn’t exactly keep up with the franchise, but I did pay close attention to the games that sparked my interest. For instance, back in 2008, the franchise dished out the first Lego Batman game. Playing as Batman and Robin in their Lego forms and taking on the whole rogues gallery was a blast. But at that time, the Lego games were still having its characters do the usual grunts and sighs. No talking.
It continued to be like that until 2012 when a sequel to that game came out and it was called Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes. I never fully finished that one, but actually hearing the characters talk was a fresh new take on things. Now what about the gameplay? That was still fun, but I just got a huge kick out of having a large roster of colorful characters. That reminds me, I got back into the Lego video games back in 2014, about a year after Lego Marvel Super Heroes came out. Now that’s a game that I still play to this day, mostly because I’m getting closer and closer to obtaining that platinum trophy. I’m going to get it eventually, but I just couldn’t get over that insanely big roster of playable Marvel characters. You had a character from every major Marvel team and a big chunk of villains to choose from. That reminds me, if you’ve played Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, you would’ve noticed a lack of certain Marvel characters. You know, the ones who weren’t owned by Disney at the time. Luckily, that all changed recently, so hopefully we’ll see another Lego game with all the Marvel heroes once again.
And if I’m going to talk about the Lego Marvel games, I must talk about the most recent DC Lego game. In my opinion, it’s one of the best Lego games and I haven’t even finished it. I’m talking about Lego DC Super-Villains, a seriously underrated game from 2018. From what I’ve played, that game really upped the ante in terms of the gameplay. There are some run-and-gun sequences, along with a little stealth aspect during one of the boss battles. It was some very fun stuff, but just playing as the villains was awesome enough. I’m nearly finished with the game, so I’m expecting some more creative boss battles. That’s the kind of thing I think we can expect from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. We don’t want to see all of what we’ve seen when the Lego Star Wars games began.
With how much these games have improved on, I can imagine what kind of things we’ll be able to experience. From the very cool trailer, it looks like we’ll be expecting more run-and-gun sequences, along with some space battles. Unlike the previous Lego Star Wars games, it seems that the lightsaber-wielding characters will have a bigger variety of attacks. This includes the usual light, medium, and heavy, not to mention the use of their force abilities. That’s a step-up from what they could do in the past games, so expect some cool boss battles. I’m super excited for that game and I hope the Lego video games continue for a long time. What are your thoughts, Lego game fans? Are there any games you think I missed? I would like to play all of them, but as you all know, collecting those studs and characters is pretty time-consuming.