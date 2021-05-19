How Lucifer Fans Went Above and Beyond to Save the Show

It’s enough to make a person laugh really since the outpouring of love and dedication that so many people claim to have for a show when it’s about to be canceled is kind of laughable since one has to ask where was the love and dedication that could have kept the talk of being canceled at bay in the first place. But Lucifer fans can pat themselves on the back apparently since it was their impassioned pleas that kept the show from disappearing after the third season and had a hand in bringing it to Netflix, where it flourished for another couple of seasons until word came that the sixth would be the last. Does anyone think that fans will petition once again to keep Lucifer on the network after the sixth season is over and done with? After the ‘heroic’ effort in keeping the show around it’s very possible that there might be plenty of people that will gladly step up and demand another season, and another, and another. The sad part about such a thing is that many folks don’t tend to realize, or don’t care, that keeping a show around too long can start to dull the edges and steal away the thunder that the show used to operate with, leaving only mild grumbles and a desperate need to cling to something that people don’t even fully appreciate any longer. It’s happened to more than one show over the years and it’s been seen that networks will actively wring every bit of entertainment that they can from a show. At the very least, it would appear that Netflix is trying to close out the series after season 6, but it’s bound to be interesting to see how the fans will react.
As far as story ideas go, Lucifer has been a popular character in literature, movies, and TV for quite some time, and bringing him to life in this manner has managed to snag quite a few adoring fans. But one problem with giving fans too much credit or power when it comes to various shows and movies is that a lot of the time it will go to their heads when they’re given the idea that they have this much influence. The Snyder Cut is a good example of this, and there are plenty more since fans are in fact important to pop culture since we’re the ones that watch, purchase, and keep the various shows and movies alive quite often with our interest, since if there are no fans, then there’s no point in making any of it. There has to be a balance though since giving fans too much influence when it comes to what gets made, what gets kept, and what gets canceled can become a problem very quickly. Fans are a tricky bunch to deal with since to appease them all is nearly impossible, but keeping a lot of them happy enough to keep watching is absolutely necessary most times. Networks that don’t pander to the fans or at least seek to give them what they want from time to time run the risk of losing viewers on a regular scale, while those that allow their content to be run by the trends tend to run the risk of having to switch gears so often that eventually the show begins to make less and less sense and, lo and behold, the fans are bound to depart in droves.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if someone started talking about a spinoff to the Lucifer series once the sixth and final season is over since that appears to be the big thing these days when it comes to TV shows. Whether it would be an interest that would bring to mind another show that people might enjoy is hard to say since Lucifer has been one of the many shows that might be better off being left as it is. But then again, a lot of folks are bound and determined to get their way when it comes to their entertainment, and since networks are going to follow the money wherever it leads, it’s not too hard to think that if a spinoff idea is mentioned that someone that has the type of influence that’s needed will try to push it through. There are bound to be plenty of ways to create a spinoff from Lucifer, but one has to wonder if any of them is bound to be worth the effort. The fans are the ones that will need to be appeased after all, and while it can be frustrating to see how this is accomplished at times, it’s very likely that they’ll be a part of the process if it does end up happening. At some point, a story just needs to end, but trying to tell that to fans is kind of difficult.