Home
Video Games
How Many Pokemon Are Available To Use in Pokemon Unite?

How Many Pokemon Are Available To Use in Pokemon Unite?

1 min ago

pokemon unite pokemon

Pokemon Unite is a brand new Pokemon-style MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) that has a somewhat similar gameplay style to other MOBA games like League of Legends, Smite, and DOTA 2, but with its own twist that makes it feel unique and unlike these other games that fall into the same genre. There are several Pokemon that you can choose to utilize in your battles, but just exactly how many are there? Well, currently there are a total of 20 Pokemon available to use in Pokemon Unite, however, it is entirely possible that new Pokemon will rotate in and out of the Unite Battle Committee (also known as the Pokemon microtransaction store where you can use your real world money to buy Unite Licenses) at some point, so there will more than likely be a ton of new Pokemon added throughout the game’s lifetime. It is yet to be known whether this shop rotation is on a daily cycle, or some other rotation, so it may be a while before we see any new Pokemon added to the game. So, how many Pokemon are available for you to use in Pokemon Unite right now?

Pokemon Unite Pokemon

Alright, so we’ve got a whole bunch of Pokemon that you can make use of, so let’s get right down to it. We currently have:

Pikachu

Pikachu should be a pretty easy Pokemon to use, since its difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a ranged attacker.

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Ninetales’ difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a ranged attacker.

Slowbro

Slowbro’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a ranged defender.

Zeraora

Zeraora’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee speedster.

Machamp

Machamp’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a melee all-rounder.

Garchomp

Garchomp’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a melee all-rounder.

Crustle

Crustle’s (an odd pick for the game) difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee defender.

Cinderace

Cinderace’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a ranged attacker.

Venusaur

Venusaur’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a ranged attacker.

Charizard

Charizard’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee all-rounder.

Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff’s difficulty is set to intermediate. It’s a melee supporter.

Gengar

Gengar’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee speedster.

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a melee supporter.

Snorlax

Snorlax’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee defender.

Absol

Absol’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee speedster.

Lucario

Lucario’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee all-rounder.

Greninja

Greninja’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a ranged attacker.

Talonflame

Talonflame’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee speedster.

Eldegoss

Eldegoss’ difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a ranged supporter.

Cramorant

Cramorant’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a ranged attacker.

Each Pokemon in Pokemon Unite has their own unique abilities that allow them to perform various roles throughout the game. Take Pikachu and Charizard, for example. Pikachu is a ranged attacker, so it will be much better attacking from afar and utilizing the distance between its opponent to its advantage. Charizard, on the other hand, is definitely much more up close and personal, due to being a melee all-rounder, which means that it is highly effective in close-quarters, but can both attack and defend with relative ease.

There is certainly a wide variety of Pokemon available to choose from in Pokemon Unite, but I do hope that we will get new Pokemon soon, because there are definitely quite a few iconic Pokemon that are missing in this list. Squirtle, Eevee (and the Eeveelutions), Tyranitar, Cubone, hell, even Magikarp could probably find a use, even if it is just being a meme. I’m still not entirely sure why they decided to add Pokemon like Eldegoss and Crustle over some of these other fantastic options, but I hope that just means we’ll see them soon enough. Don’t get me wrong, there’s definitely some awesome Pokemon to choose from, and there’s plenty of options to keep you busy, I just hope that they add Squirtle with the Squirtle Squad Hologear soon. What do you think? Are you happy with the options that are available in Pokemon Unite right now? Are you hoping that they will continue to add more Pokemon into the game as time goes on?

About The Author

Ben Hestad
More from this Author

Hi, I'm Ben and I love writing about video games, comics, anime, and all kinds of technology that I can get my hands on! I love sharing my opinions on all the new stuff, so follow me on Twitter for memes and stuff!


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Man vs. History”
Five Reality Shows from the 2000s You Probably Forgot Existed
Shrek Fortnite skin when?
Are We Ever Going To See a Shrek 5?
The Depressing but Realistic “Married at First Sight” Statistic
What We Learned from Dune’s First Official Trailer
Reebok and Universal Team Up To Create Jurassic Park Footwear
10 Things About Fast and Furious 9 That Didn’t Add Up
Why Sidney Prescott’s Story Should’ve Ended in Scream 3
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Savannah Robertson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stel Pavlou
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristen Hager
The Bad Batch Review: “Infested”
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
batman fortnite 3
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Pits Batman Against Snake Eyes
Will We Ever See a Monster Musume Season 2?
What We Know about Yona of the Dawn Season 2 So Far
What We Know about The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2
What We Know about Horimiya Season 2 So Far
pokemon unite pokemon
How Many Pokemon Are Available To Use in Pokemon Unite?
Perfect Dark Reboot Reminds us That Joanna Dark is Due For a Comeback
battlefield portal
What We Know About Battlefield Portal So Far
Bowser’s Fury: New Game from Nintendo Satisfies Us Gamers