How Many Pokemon Are Available To Use in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite is a brand new Pokemon-style MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) that has a somewhat similar gameplay style to other MOBA games like League of Legends, Smite, and DOTA 2, but with its own twist that makes it feel unique and unlike these other games that fall into the same genre. There are several Pokemon that you can choose to utilize in your battles, but just exactly how many are there? Well, currently there are a total of 20 Pokemon available to use in Pokemon Unite, however, it is entirely possible that new Pokemon will rotate in and out of the Unite Battle Committee (also known as the Pokemon microtransaction store where you can use your real world money to buy Unite Licenses) at some point, so there will more than likely be a ton of new Pokemon added throughout the game’s lifetime. It is yet to be known whether this shop rotation is on a daily cycle, or some other rotation, so it may be a while before we see any new Pokemon added to the game. So, how many Pokemon are available for you to use in Pokemon Unite right now?
Pokemon Unite Pokemon
Alright, so we’ve got a whole bunch of Pokemon that you can make use of, so let’s get right down to it. We currently have:
Pikachu
Pikachu should be a pretty easy Pokemon to use, since its difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a ranged attacker.
Alolan Ninetales
Alolan Ninetales’ difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a ranged attacker.
Slowbro
Slowbro’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a ranged defender.
Zeraora
Zeraora’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee speedster.
Machamp
Machamp’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a melee all-rounder.
Garchomp
Garchomp’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a melee all-rounder.
Crustle
Crustle’s (an odd pick for the game) difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee defender.
Cinderace
Cinderace’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a ranged attacker.
Venusaur
Venusaur’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a ranged attacker.
Charizard
Charizard’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee all-rounder.
Wigglytuff
Wigglytuff’s difficulty is set to intermediate. It’s a melee supporter.
Gengar
Gengar’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee speedster.
Mr. Mime
Mr. Mime’s difficulty to use is set to intermediate. It’s a melee supporter.
Snorlax
Snorlax’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee defender.
Absol
Absol’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee speedster.
Lucario
Lucario’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a melee all-rounder.
Greninja
Greninja’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a ranged attacker.
Talonflame
Talonflame’s difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a melee speedster.
Eldegoss
Eldegoss’ difficulty to use is set to novice. It’s a ranged supporter.
Cramorant
Cramorant’s difficulty to use is set to expert. It’s a ranged attacker.
Each Pokemon in Pokemon Unite has their own unique abilities that allow them to perform various roles throughout the game. Take Pikachu and Charizard, for example. Pikachu is a ranged attacker, so it will be much better attacking from afar and utilizing the distance between its opponent to its advantage. Charizard, on the other hand, is definitely much more up close and personal, due to being a melee all-rounder, which means that it is highly effective in close-quarters, but can both attack and defend with relative ease.
There is certainly a wide variety of Pokemon available to choose from in Pokemon Unite, but I do hope that we will get new Pokemon soon, because there are definitely quite a few iconic Pokemon that are missing in this list. Squirtle, Eevee (and the Eeveelutions), Tyranitar, Cubone, hell, even Magikarp could probably find a use, even if it is just being a meme. I’m still not entirely sure why they decided to add Pokemon like Eldegoss and Crustle over some of these other fantastic options, but I hope that just means we’ll see them soon enough. Don’t get me wrong, there’s definitely some awesome Pokemon to choose from, and there’s plenty of options to keep you busy, I just hope that they add Squirtle with the Squirtle Squad Hologear soon. What do you think? Are you happy with the options that are available in Pokemon Unite right now? Are you hoping that they will continue to add more Pokemon into the game as time goes on?