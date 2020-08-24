How Much Does Dr. Pimple Popper Charge for Her Services?

Over the last few years, Dr. Sandra Lee AKA Dr. Pimple Popper has become one of the most popular dermatologists on social media. After gaining millions of subscribers on her YouTube channel, Dr. Pimple Popper earned her own show on TLC. Even though there are lots of people who want to gag at the thought of seeing cysts and pimples ooze endless amounts of puss, there are millions of people who find it both satisfying and entertaining. However, while Dr. Pimple Popper’s content is for entertainment purposes, her services are the real deal. For many people struggling with severe and/or rare skin conditions, she’s their top choice. But just how much does it cost to see the famous and talented doctor? Continue reading to get more information on how much Dr. Pimple Popper charges for her services.
How Much Does Dr. Pimple Popper Charge?
Let’s start with the basics: Dr. Pimple Popper’s practice, Skin Physicians and Surgeons, is located in Upland, California. Aside from Dr. Pimple Popper, the practice has two other doctors, a nurse, and two physician’s assistants. Thanks to the following she’s gained over the years, there’s no doubt that Dr. Pimple Popper is the office’s main attraction. She has worked with lots of high-profile clients including Selena Gomez and Ayesha Curry.
Alright, let’s get down to the nitty gritty. What you’ll need to pay to see Dr. Pimple Popper will depend on the service you need. The first step though, is to get a consultation which will cost you $120. During this appointment, Dr. Pimple Popper will be able to take a look at your skin and determine the best course of action.
One of Dr. Pimple Popper’s most common procedures is extractions. According to MamiMia.com, the cost of an extraction done by Dr. Pimple Popper ranges between $500 and $600. To create content for her YouTube channel, however, Dr. Pimple Popper has done free extractions for patients who were willing to be recorded and posted on her YouTube channel. Occasionally, she would also provide them with other services free of charge such as blackhead removals. Dr. Pimple Popper said, “I was able to create these videos, people were able to watch and enjoy them, and the patients were benefiting because they wouldn’t have to pay for something that bothered them. It was a win-win-win.” She also told Forbes, “Of course, I make them anonymous and remove anything identifying.” Unfortunately, the prices of specific services aren’t listed on the Skin Physicians and Surgeons website, but that is pretty common in the medical world.
Do People Featured On Her TLC Show Get Free Treatment?
Now that we know Dr. Pimple Popper offered free services to the people featured on her YouTube channel, what about the patients who appear on the show? Apparently, they get taken care of as well. According to Cheat Sheet, patients on the show have their travel, accommodations, and treatment covered. The source also says that people can earn $500 just for recommending someone who ends up being on the show.
If being on camera isn’t your thing, you’re still welcome to make an appointment with Dr. Pimple Popper. She told Refinery 29, “I still see patients daily, but I also consult many of the cases I can’t take to my husband and the other doctors and mid-level professionals in our office. As a result, we’re all treating more complicated procedures — more cysts and bigger growths — than we were before.”
Does Dr. Pimple Popper Accept Insurance?
The good news is that you may not have to pay for Dr. Pimple Popper’s services out of pocket whether you want to be on camera or not. Her office does take insurance, although the providers they accept aren’t listed on the site. Keep in mind, though, that your medical insurance will likely on cover procedures that are considered necessary. This means that there are many treatments that will probably be considered elective and not covered under your insurance. Regardless, it’s always a good idea to review your policy and/or contact your provider to get a better understanding of what your insurance offers.
Dr. Pimple Popper’s Work Is Truly Priceless
Monetary value aside, Dr. Pimple Popper provides a service that her patients cant even put a price on. People dealing with chronic skin issues often deal with lots of pain and discomfort, and she has the skills to change their lives for the better. Dr. Pimple Popper’s talent and compassion are truly what has set her apart and continues to keep her at the top of the game.