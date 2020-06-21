How Much Does the Cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Make?

Thanks to sites like Bustle it’s possible to find out just how much the crew of Below Deck: Mediterranean makes, roughly, as far as salary goes, though it’s likely that the pay will fluctuate a bit due to various factors such as experience and position. On a reality show however one can almost count on the fact that a number of people are making more for their efforts than people might understand. If we’re simply talking salaries and nothing else however then the crew still stands to make a good chunk of change on each outing, enough that they should be able to do the job without too many complaints or issues. But then, that wouldn’t be good TV would it? A part of how they earn their money after all comes from being unable to handle themselves, at times, without causing some sort of drama that eventually escalates into what a lot of people call a good show and others might just call an on screen tantrum. How real it is however is kind of hard to figure out since it’s been noted in the past that some shows will actually encourage some of their actors to build up tension and make the show feel a little more dramatic than it needs to be in order to bump up the ratings. Like it or not, discussing salaries can do that, even if it’s typically frowned upon in many professions.
Just to keep things as simple as possible, here are the likely salaries for a few different positions on the yacht.
Captain
According to CrewFinders.com the salary of an average captain can go from $65 thousand to $200 thousand a year depending on the size of the boat and their experience. Freelancers, yes there are freelancers in a wide number of professions, can make upwards of $500 a day if they have the right boat and the right amount of experience. The daily rate might not sound too bad, but when a person considers that the average outing on the show is going to be more than a day, that number starts to add up in a big way. Of course the captain needs to earn that money by being the best leader they can be and running a tight crew that will keep the yacht running the way it should and the crew from providing anything less than the best time for the guests. Inevitably the problems on a yachting cruise might arise from the deckhands or anyone below the captain, but the responsibility for dealing with it will rest solely with the captain.
Chief Stew
This position pulls down less than the captain but can still make a comfortable living at around $62 thousand to $75 thousand per year. This position doesn’t carry the same responsibilities as a lot of people on the yacht but the individual does have to concern themselves with making everything look and insuring that the rules and policies are followed and enforced for the safety and enjoyment of the guests. In other words the Chief Stew is kind of like the hall monitor in a high school, if that position still exists, they tend to have authority given to them by those above them, but a lot of people might look at them as less than important and easy to duck and dodge. Like it or not though they still have a more direct line to the captain than others, and for this reason it’s a wise idea to not cross them as it’s been seen on the show.
Deckhand
This is the position that’s as close to the bottom as it can be since it kind of is the bottom. The only way a person can get lower as a deckhand is if they have no experience and are learning as they go, which isn’t exactly a desired trait on a show such as this. A deckhand can bring in around $40 thousand to $52 thousand in a year, which isn’t too bad, and in truth their time on the yacht is a learning experience and also has living expenses factored in, so if a person is willing to work, learn, and not cause problems then it can be a positive and very enriching experience. As one might guess though it’s usually a position that’s best for those that aren’t attached to anyone and haven’t yet decided if they want a family or not, since this kind of a job can keep people away from home for a good amount of time.
Another thing to consider is that those working on the yacht do receive tips, which get split between the crew. That might sound like a bogus deal to pool tips, but considering how much it costs to charter a cruise, the crew will still be splitting a pretty hefty tip.