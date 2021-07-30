How Much It Costs to Stay at That “Renovation Island” Resort

Since its debut in 2019, HGTV’s Renovation Island has brought viewers into the world of Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as they work to get — and keep — their beautiful resort up and running. Since the property had previously been neglected, Bryan and Sarah faced some unique challenges. Despite that, they always managed to rise to the occasion. Not only have the Baeumlers built a large fan base, but they’ve also seen their business grow. But while watching Renovation Island can be a great way to decompress, find inspiration, and be entertained, most would agree that actually taking a trip there would be even better. Keep reading to find out how much it’ll cost you to stay at the resort on Renovation Island.
What To Know About The Real Renovation Island
Even though fans of the show often refer to the Baeumler’s resort as Renovation Island, it is actually called Caerula Mar Clu and it’s located in the Bahamas. The resort was originally built during the 1960s. Prior to being purchased by the Baeumler family, Caerula Mar Clu had been abandoned for quite some time. We weren’t able to find the exact reason the property had been abandoned. Bryan and Sarah stumbled on Caerula Mar Clu when they were on a boating trip in the Caribbean in 2017. Bryan and Sarah invested millions in the property to bring everything up to date and re-open for business. Originally, they planned to have the project completed within six months. However, Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to alter their plans. Fortunately, they have since been able to open their doors..
How Much Does It Cost To Stay At Caerula Mar Clu?
The Bahamas is arguably one of the most beautiful vacation destinations in the world. Staying at Caerula Mar Clu can make the experience even more memorably. Of course, however, this vacation won’t be cheap. According to Country Living, “A single night at Caerula Mar Club will cost you between $385 and $755 per night for clubhouse suites and $625 to $1,715 per night for villas, with a minimum of three nights required when booking. ” What you end up paying will depend largely on which time of year you decide to visit. Despite the high price tag, there are lots of people who feel like it’s well worth it to be able to spend some time in paradise. On top of that, if you are a fan of the show, it’ll be extra special to be able to stay at the resort. The opportunity to see something come full circle like this isn’t something that tends to happen with renovation shows.
What Caerula Mar Clu Has To Offer
If you thought the coolest thing about this resort was the fact that it has a TV show, you might want to think again. Caerula Mar Clu is a place that truly lives up to all of the hype. It offers a luxury experience that starts the moment you step foot on the property. Caerula Mar Clu has 24 suites that feature all of the latest updates including beautiful tile flooring. Caerula Mar Clu also prides itself in being a place that offers its visitors lots of awesome experiences. Guests can also rest assured that they’ll have plenty of things to do. Some of the resort’s amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a spa, complimentary bikes, kayaks, and paddle boards, and more. According to a review from Conde Nast Traveler, “Caerula Mar has achieved that elusive vacation maxim, one that other hotels promise but rarely deliver on: ensuring you have the best time possible, even when you’re doing nothing at all.” Additionally, Bryan and Sarah have really focused on hiring lots of people from the area. This doesn’t just give the resort and authentic feel, but it has also helped the local economy.
Will There Be Another Season Of Renovation Island?
Many American viewers were under the impression that Renovation Island was a new show in 2020, but that wasn’t the case. The series originally debuted in Canada in 2018 under the name Island of Bryan. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it was redistributed in the United States with a new title. The show has already completed two successful seasons and fans are hoping for a third. Although no official renewal announcement has been made, Cheat Sheet reported that a third season could possibly be in the works. Those who are invested in the show would probably love to follow along with the Baeumler family and the progress they’ve made with Caerula Mar Clu. If a third season is on the way, it probably won’t air until 2022.