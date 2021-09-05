How Resident Evil Perfected The Remake Formula

Following the successful release of the Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom has decided to continue remaking other iterations in the franchise for current platforms. This isn’t surprising, as the Resident Evil 2 Remake launched itself into Capcom’s top ten best-selling games of all time, sitting at 8.1 million copies sold. The Resident Evil 3 remake was also largely successful, selling around 4 million copies overall. Because the remakes have continued to be successful, it seems likely Capcom will continue to release remakes of other Resident Evil games in the coming years.
The formula that Capcom is using to release these remakes without causing franchise fatigue, taking an already established franchise and bringing it back to life with updated visuals and gameplay, is surprisingly thoughtful. The earlier Resident Evil games follow a few residents of Racoon City as they try to survive and uncover the mysteries surrounding the T-Virus and the Umbrella Corporation. Capcom is keeping the story relatively the same within the remakes while adapting smoother gameplay mechanics. In the original when playing the split storylines the loot was shared. This meant that whatever items were grabbed while playing as Leon would no longer be available to Claire. With the Resident Evil 2 Remake, this feature has been removed completely and each playthrough will have its own pile of loot. Updates like these are part of the reason these remakes have been so successful.
This is a return to form for the series as it had previously experienced a decline with its past titles. Resident Evil 5 and 6 sold well, but the reviews were not kind. They featured gameplay that was much more focused on the action-adventure aspect of the series which pushed some fans that had cherished the series for its survival horror mechanics. Resident Evil 7 was announced as a return to the survival horror genre for the series with improved gameplay and visuals. The decision to return to the survival-horror tone and mechanics of the earlier Resident Evil titles was likely one of the reasons RE7 was successful. Using the renewed interest in the franchise following the success of Resident Evil 7, Capcom announced a remake of Resident Evil 2 using improved visuals, gameplay, and with a focus on its horror elements to give gamers a more thrilling experience. With the success of both titles, Capcom decided to continue keeping the series as a survival horror experience while remaking older titles using the same formula. Some of the other updates that Resident Evil 2 Remake brings are new in-game locations, updated control schemes, and the ability to equip sub-weapons.
These improvements have also attracted newer generations to be fans of the series. With the remakes, Capcom is allowing them a chance to experience the story from the very beginning with the gameplay mechanics they’ve come to enjoy. Older fans of the series are given a new chance to relive some of their favorite moments with upgraded visuals and improved gameplay mechanics. This is something that many companies take for granted at times. When remaking an old game it is important to improve it on all fronts and really build the game with the new generations in mind as well. If companies just copy and paste the same exact game and paint over it with pretty graphics, potentially new fans might be turned away by an outdated gameplay system.
To prevent franchise fatigue Capcom only released remakes for Resident Evil 2 and 3 before announcing a sequel to Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil Village is on route to overtake Resident Evil 7 as the best-selling game in the franchise with over 4 million units sold already. There are rumors circulating that the next game to be getting a remake will be Resident Evil 4. However, nothing has been confirmed and Capcom has kept quiet on the subject. If a remake is announced one can only hope it brings with it the same improvements that have made the past few titles a success.
Capcom has really taken this formula and showed other developers that a proper remaster with care put into it can go a long way. The Resident Evil franchise was basically a member of the living dead following the criticism that Resident Evil 6 received. Resident Evil 7 took the franchise out from the grave and with the Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom proved that it was here to stay. We look forward to seeing what the future has in store for this franchise and what other companies will take notes and bring back some of their original standout titles. EA is already on its way with the recent announcement of the Dead Space remake. Hopefully, they can also follow the footprints Capcom has laid out and relaunched a series that was hailed as the King of survival horror when it was released.