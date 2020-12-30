How Some Celebrities Have Honored “The Tip Challenge”

It’s not really possible to be mad at celebrities for taking on the 2020 tip challenge, but it does make a person wonder what else folks will feel the need to do to keep themselves entertained. There is a lot of positivity in the 2020 tip challenge though, and it’s been spread in a big way by a couple of celebrities at least that are being lauded for the effort as Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, who each tipped $2,020 when dining at various restaurants helped to spread the movement as it would appear to be catching on. In terms of the many internet challenges that have come and gone over the years, this is one that can at least lead to something positive since it doesn’t involve snorting or eating anything that isn’t classified as food and could possibly be harmful. There might be misgivings expressed by some, but this does feel like something that’s inherently useful at least since so many people throughout the country are doing their absolute best just to get by. The act of tipping two thousand dollars for a meal isn’t possible for everyone obviously, but that’s not necessarily the idea. Tipping twenty dollars and twenty cents on a meal, which appears to be the lowest denomination that would conform to the challenge, is also something that people have done. But the great thing about this challenge, other than the fact that it actually helps people, is that like all the others, a person doesn’t have to do so if they don’t want to.
Perhaps that’s one reason why people would show resentment towards something that’s supposedly so positive though since celebrities tend to have money to burn while the rest of the country is attempting to just get by and survive. It’s a petty type of resentment to be certain, but it’s also one that many people are bound to harbor since it’s hard to be thankful for generous souls such as these when that generosity doesn’t come the way of everyone that needs it. But then, contempt towards celebrities has never been hard to come by since despite the fact that many of them are hard workers that have struggled and made their way to the top, many people still feel that their job, acting like other people, doesn’t necessarily mean they need to be paid the millions of dollars that make their lives so easy. On that note though the thing to remember is that for the money and the fame there is a trade-off that many people tend to forget, and that’s the fact that many celebrities are rarely given a moment’s peace, even when they attempt to do something good for the people around them. If people aren’t praising celebrities then they’re damning them, since the neutral ground that does exist for celebrities fades quickly when they take a step out of their front door every morning.
Let’s say it this way, the 2020 tip challenge is in fact a good thing, and it can be taken more than one way depending on a person’s perspective. Sure, it’d be great to get tipped a little over two thousand dollars for one check, and it’d be great to be able to do such a thing for another person. But as you can imagine, people are going to be raking through this challenge with a fine-toothed comb in order to find anything and everything they can to say about it when in reality it could be celebrities simply trying to do something nice for people, and asking them to pay it forward as much as they can. If that’s all there is to it, then it’s what the country needs to pull together during a hard time since otherwise many of us feel as though we’re stuck on an island shouting out for help without any possible rescue in sight. The fact that any celebrities are willing to help anyone in this country isn’t a new concept or idea, but challenging each other to such a thing is an act that people can’t help but think is worth taking note of in any way they might do it. It’s hard to tell just how many celebrities will get into this before the year is out, but there are three days left, and to be fair, it could be an interesting New Year’s Eve for a lot of servers out there that might have the opportunity to wait on one celebrity or another, since it’s entirely possible that others might take up the call and make 2020 finally pay off for a few people out there.
Whether you think it’s a good or a bad thing doesn’t really matter since the fact that it’s been done at all is a little surprising. But to be certain, it’s a good kind of surprise that people are bound to appreciate.