Over the last several years, Fox has really been killing it when it comes to game shows. The network is now home to some of the most popular game show offerings on TV. Recently, it’s added yet another to its lineup. After more than 30 years off the air, the classic game show Name That Tune has returned to the screen. As you might be able to guess from the title, Name That Tune is a competition show that tests people’s ability to figure out the name of a song after just hearing the melody for a few seasons. Like other old game shows that have been revived, Name That Tune has kept the foundation that lots of people know and love. At the same time, however, it’s added in some contemporary changes that allow the series to appeal to today’s viewers. Let’s talk about the ways the new version of Name That Tune is different from the original.
How The Game Works
On the surface, Name That Tune is a very straight forward game, but there are also some rules and regulations that people may not be aware of. Each episode of the show is an hour long and during that time two games are played which means there is a total of four contestants per episode.
Music is performed by a live band led by former American Idol judge, Randy Jackson. The exact format of the game will depend on the style of play happening at that time. After hearing the music play for a few seconds, the first contestant to ring the buzzer on their podium has the opportunity to provide the correct name of the song. If the contestant is wrong, the other contestant may answer. The person with the most money at the end is declared the winner. Contestants can win up to $100,000.
How The New Name That Tune Differs From The Original
The original Name That Tune debuted during the 1950s and there were several iterations of the game after that. The 2021 series is based primarily on the version of the show from the 1970s. That being said, there are a few differences that viewers will notice if they were around to watch the show during the 1970s – or even earlier.
Money Instead Of Points
One of the first big differences is that the contestants in the 2021 game are playing for money instead of points. Each time they guess correctly, a dollar amount will be added to the screen on their podium.
By Request
Similar to Jeopardy, By Request allows contestants to pick the category of music for the song that will be played next. If the contestant answers correctly, they’ll get to choose the category again.
Mixtape
During this portion of the game, the hosts put all of the songs into the same category.
Remix’d
If you thought Name That Tune sounded like an easy game, this portion is proof that it’s a lot harder than it seems. With Remix’d, the contestants must sill hear a series of songs performed in a way that differs from the original. Once a correct guess is given, the live band will briefly perform the original version of the song.
Title Track
This style of game play is somewhat similar to By Request. During Title Track, contestants will be given a topic by the host. The topic will help give them an idea of the kind of song they will hear. For example, a topic could be something like “a song you would hear on a cruise.” The song is then played/performed by the band.
On Shuffle
The concept of shuffling music is still relatively new. Prior to CDs, it wasn’t really possible to easily skip around an album. In this style of game play, contestants will have to name one song by six different artists.
Spin Me Round
No game show is complete without a cool and colorful wheel to spin, and Name that Tune has just that. In this format, a wheel is spun before each contestant’s turn to determine which genre the upcoming song will be wrong.
Is Name That Tune Here To Stay?
Name that Tune has come and gone several times over the years, but it looks like this could be the perfect time for it to return. The show has found a great home on Fox and people seem to really be loving game shows right now. Although there is no word on a renewal for a second season, things are looking really promising.