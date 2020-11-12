How The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnancy Pact Came to Be

Since its debut in 2013, Vanderpump Rules has become a huge hit. Who would’ve thought that watching people work at an upscale restaurant could be so entertaining? Not only have fans gotten attached to the show, but the cast has become very close as well. In addition to working at the restaurant and being on the show together, many of the show’s cast members have formed very close relationships. So close, in fact, that Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent made a real life pregnancy pact. But how did this agreement come into existence? Continue reading to learn how the Vanderpump Rules pregnancy pact started.
What Is A Pregnancy Pact?
If you’re not familiar with a pregnancy pact, here’s a quick run down on exactly what it means. Essentially a pregnancy pact is when a group of people (usually women) agree that they will try to get pregnant around the same time. The reasons for this pact varies, but it’s usually simply an attempt from close friends to have their children be around the same age and raised as close friends as well. In some cases, pregnancy pacts have been criticized due to the belief that teens may be peer pressured into making such an agreement without fully understanding the consequences.
The term ‘pregnancy pact’ actually rose to popularity in 2008 when a nearly 20 high school students in Massachusetts became pregnant during the school year. At the time, rumors began to circulate that the students had made a pregnancy pact, however, there was no evidence to support this allegations and the girls insisted that wasn’t the case at all. In an interview in 2017, one of the girls who had gotten pregnant in 2008 continued to insist that there was no pact. Apparently, the pregnancies were all just a coincidence
How Did the Vanderpump Rules Pregnancy Pact Begin?
To some people, the idea of a pregnancy pact sounds a little strange, especially a pregnancy pact among coworkers. Stassi, Katie, Brittany, and Lala didn’t feel that way, however. The four of them have become very good friends during their time working at SUR and they plan to keep it that way for the rest of their lives.
During a trip to Mexico around 2018, the four friends decided to make a promise to all try to get pregnant around the same time. The goal was so that their children could also be raised as close friends. While on Entertainment Tonight, Lala said, “It was real! It sounds so cheesy, but I have always been hell-bent on having my children grow up the way I did, which was very much, like, my mom was friends with all my friends’ parents and it was so much fun. I had a great childhood.” Although pregnancy can be a very exciting time in a person’s life, it can also be very stressful. Being able to go through that experience with close friends can definitely make it more enjoyable.
So far, it looks like the girls are staying true to their word. Stassi was the first to announce that she was expecting and she shared the news with the world in June of 2020. Just a few weeks later, Lala followed with an announcement of her own. In September, Brittany became the third friend to reveal her pregnancy. Despite not having gotten pregnant yet, Katie says that she’s very happy for her friends and she’s still excited and hopeful that her time will come.
What Does This Mean For The Future Of Vanderpump Rules?
All good things come to an end, and a career in reality TV is no exception. After being on the show since season one, Stassi was fired in June 2020 after being accused of filing a false police report against a former co-worker. As for now, the other three women are still a part of the cast but that might not be the case for much longer. Once they settle into their roles as moms, they may decide that they no longer have a desire to be on the show. Any of them leaving would definitely be the end of an era for Vanderpump Rules, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the show can’t survive without them.
Only time will tell what the future holds for Brittany, Lala, and Katie when it comes to being on TV, but for now they are enjoying their personal lives and they are looking forward to the journey of motherhood and going through all of the ups and downs together.