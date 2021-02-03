How to Apply To Get on the Show “Name that Tune”

Have you ever felt like you had a special talent for being able to recognize songs after hearing the music for just a few seconds? While this may have been a useless skill at one point in time, it’s officially become much more than that. Thanks to Name That Tune, you can share this talent with millions of viewers. Better yet, you can also put yourself in a position to take home some serious cash. While the show itself isn’t new, the latest iteration has just come to Fox and fans are already loving it. If you’ve been loving the show so far as a viewer but know you have what it takes to give other competitors a run for their money, I’ve got some good news. There could be a for you to make it onto the series.
Is being on Name That Tune sounds like something you’ve always wanted to do? Keep reading to learn more about the application process.
What Are The Requirements To Be On Name That Tune?
Typically, reality shows have a somewhat long list of requirements that people must meet before they even fill out the application. That doesn’t appear to be the case with name that tune, however. According to an old casting call for the show, the only requirements are to be at least 18 years of age and to love music. That opens the opportunity for all sorts of different people to apply. In reality, however, there may be some other additional requirements that aren’t listed on the posting. For example, since there if a cash prize involved, it’s very likely that only United States citizens or people authorized to work in the United States would be allowed to compete.
How To Apply
Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of information on how to apply for future seasons of the show. What we do know, however, is that in 2018 a company called Pitman Casting made several posts looking for applicants. In addition to the requirements listed above, the posting asked for applicants to submit a photo of themselves along with a blurb about why music is so important to them.
Casting Call
A Facebook post from the company received a lot of attention when it was originally posted in 2018, but it no longer appears to be actively monitored. Since the most recent season’s debut, however, the post has been getting lots of engagement from eager fans who would love an opportunity to be on the show. The link associated with the post no longer works, so we’re unable to access the casting form.
Despite the link not working, lots of Facebook users have started replying directly to the post. More than likely, they’re hoping their comment will stand out enough to get them a shot. One Facebook user named Laura Enea said, “I need to be on this show I absolutely need to be on the show I can get the song just from the hints alone OMG I really need to be on this show my name is Laura Enea. And I know my music! This was also my favorite show when it was very popular back in the day. I don’t think this link is working and I’m not sure how to go about it in another way please please please please please somebody contact me!”
At this point, we can only assume that the show isn’t currently looking for new applicants. Of course that could all change once an official announcement is released saying that the show is renewed for another season.
The Future Of Name That Tune
There are some people out there who think that Name That Tune is a new show. That isn’t true at all, though. In fact, the show itself is probably much older than many of its current fans. The original version of the show debuted on NBC in the early 1950s and ran until the late 70s.
Even after such a long hiatus, there are still countless people who love the show. That said, it looks like this new version could be here to stay. Even though the official renewal announcement hasn’t been released, it’s likely on its way. People are really loving game shows right now and Fox has many of the most popular ones on the air. If there’s one thing we do know about Name That Tune it’s that it certainly has the ability to withstand the test of time and it’s the kind of show that the whole family can enjoy.