How to Be on the Show “Vacation House Rules”

Real estate has always been a popular way for people to bring in additional income, and it has become even more popular in recent years. Thanks to apps like Air BNB and VRBO, people can now easily rent their vacation homes out. Realistically, however, there’s more to finding a renter than simply putting a listing up on the internet. That’s exactly what HGTV’s series Vacation House Rules seeks to show homeowners. During the series, people work with Scott McGillivray to figure out what they can do to transform their vacation home into an attractive space for renters. Not only does the series give people the chance to be on TV, but it also puts them in a position to make some serious cash by taking their vacation home to the next level.
If you have a vacation home that you would love to rent out, you may be wondering how you can earn a spot on the show and work with Scott. Fortunately, you have come to the right place. Keep reading to get more information on how to be on Vacation House Rules.
How Vacation House Rules Works
There are countless people who buy vacation homes and only end up using them a few times a year. From an investment standpoint, this definitely isn’t an ideal situation. If there’s one person who knows a thing or two about lucrative income properties, it’s Scott McGillivray. Prior to Vacation House Rules, Scott hosted a show called Income Property from from 2009 to 2016. In this show, he helped homeowners turn a portion of their full-time residence into rental space. Now he’s hoping that he can work his magic in the world of rental homes.
During an interview with Hello Canada, Scott McGillivray said:
“The short term vacation rental market right now is pretty lucrative.
So I thought, ‘Why don’t we get on top of this and show people how to do it properly?’ There’s a lot of people attempting to do it, but they’re not doing a fantastic job. Some people are, but most people unfortunately are not.
“But a lot of other folks who could be tapping into the market are just scared and therefore, they’ve hesitated. I wanted to say, ‘You know what, it’s not as hard as you think. You just have to follow a few simple steps.'”
How Can You Get Cast On Vacation House Rules?
In reality, most people don’t have the slightest idea of how to even start the process of getting on a TV show. The good news is that it’s usually a lot easier than they think. People who are interested in being on Vacation House Rules can apply by filling out an a registration form on Scott McGillivray’s website. However, it’s important to note that applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Be located in Ontario
- Have a budget of at least $75,000 for renovations. As far as we can tell, Scott or the network do not contribute any funds towards the renovations. Additionally, it doesn’t appear that people are paid to be on the show.
- Have a passion for real estate and an outgoing personality
- Be available for approximately 5-6 days during the 8-10 week renovation process
The form itself is pretty straight forward and asks for some basic information. People will also be asked to submit photos of their property. According to the website, Scott is specifically looking for “farmhouses, boat houses, cottages, cabins, chalets, etc.”
Unfortunately for most American viewers, the stipulation about being located in Ontario will automatically eliminate them from the running. However, if you’re an American who happens to have property in Ontario you may still want to consider applying.
What’s Next For Vacation House Rules
Although the show may seem new to American viewers, it actually debuted exclusively on HGTV in Canada in 2020. In Canada, the title of the show is Scott’s Vacation House Rules. It began airing in the United States in 2021. So far, the series is a big hit among viewers in both countries.
The show has officially been renewed for a third season, but we weren’t able to find any information on the filming schedule or when the season will air. More than likely, however, it’ll be released some time in 2022. As Vacation House Rules continues, it’ll be interesting to see what other creative ideas Scott is able to come up with. Even people who don’t get the opportunity to be on the show can still watch to get ideas and inspiration for their own upcoming renovation projects.