How to Complete “Fatebreaker” Triumph Seal in Destiny 2

Now that Vault of Glass has made its arrival in Destiny 2, we now know exactly how to complete the “Fatebreaker” Triumph seal that comes with the raid. After Clan Elysium (Cruz, Kyros, Moople, Quazz, Saltagreppo, and Slap) were crowned the winners of the Vault of Glass World First race after completing not only the raid on Normal Mode, but also Challenge Mode, and completing the entire “Tempo’s Edge” Triumph, they now are also sure to attempt to complete the Fatebreaker seal which will be no easy feat. This Triumph seal is nearly two and a half pages full of Triumphs to complete. So, will you enter the Vault of Glass in an attempt to complete the Fatebreaker Triumph seal? Well, if so, here’s how you complete all 23 Triumphs to claim the Fatebreaker title!
Vault of Glass
- Complete any version of the “Vault of Glass” raid
Completing this Triumph will give you the “Infinite Reflections” Emblem.
Temporal Caches
- Loot all hidden chests in the “Vault of Glass” raid
Pearl of Glass
- Find all of the collectibles hidden within the Vault of Glass
Completing this Triumph will give you the “Bitterpearl” shader, which is the Destiny 2 version of the classic Destiny 1 Vault of Glass shader, “Chatterwhite.” There are a total of 12 collectibles that you need to find throughout the Vault of Glass raid. I found 3 on my first run and I will absolutely spend a week in this raid to find the rest of them if I need to. I will complete this Triumph if it’s the last thing I do.
Vault of Clans
- Complete all encounters in the “Vault of Glass” raid with a full fireteam of clanmates
- Confluxes encounter
- Oracles encounter
- Templar encounter
- Gatekeepers encounter
- Atheon encounter
Charged Glass
- Complete all encounters in the “Vault of Glass” raid with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses
- Confluxes encounter
- Oracles encounter
- Templar encounter
- Gatekeepers encounter
- Atheon encounter
Melted Glass
- Complete all encounters in the “Vault of Glass” raid with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses
- Confluxes encounter
- Oracles encounter
- Templar encounter
- Gatekeepers encounter
- Atheon encounter
Empty Glass
- Complete all encounters in the “Vault of Glass” raid with a full fireteam of Void subclasses
- Confluxes encounter
- Oracles encounter
- Templar encounter
- Gatekeepers encounter
- Atheon encounter
Vault of Class
- Complete all encounters in the “Vault of Glass” raid with a full fireteam of the same class
- Confluxes encounter
- Oracles encounter
- Templar encounter
- Gatekeepers encounter
- Atheon encounter
Break No Plates
- Complete the Waking Ruins encounter while not losing a single sync plate to the Vex
Wait For It…
- Complete the confluxes challenge mode
Dragon’s Den
- Complete the confluxes encounter while defeating Wyverns with only Super damage
The Only Oracle For You
- Complete the Oracles challenge mode
Take Cover
- Don’t defeat any Hobgoblins during the Oracles encounter
Out of Its Way
- Complete the Templar challenge mode
Tempered Teleport
- Complete the Templar encounter while never blocking the Templar’s teleport
Too Fast, Two Gorgons
- Complete the Gorgons’ Labyrinth encounter while defeating 2 or more Gorgons within 3 seconds of each other
Strangers in Time
- Complete the Gatekeepers challenge mode
Rabid Relic
- Complete the Gatekeepers encounter while only using Relic Super damage to defeat Praetorians
Ensemble’s Refrain
- Complete the “Ensemble’s Refrain” challenge in the Atheon encounter
Eyes on Atheon
- Defeat Atheon without destroying any Supplicants
Master Glasser
- Complete “Vault of Glass” on Master difficulty
Maestro Glasser
- Complete all encounters in “Vault of Glass” on Master difficulty
- Confluxes encounter
- Oracles encounter
- Templar encounter
- Gatekeepers encounter
- Atheon encounter
Yeah, so this is definitely going to be a struggle for some, but the Destiny community has grown so much that I think that we’ll see quite a few Guardians strutting around the Tower while flaunting their Fatebreaker title. I know that my clan and I are absolutely going to attempt this, but there’s definitely a few Triumphs that are going to be much harder than the others, especially ones like defeating Wyverns with only Super damage, most of the challenges, and the inability to defeat any Supplicants is definitely going to be a major pain.
Overall, while I think there will be a few teams that end up getting the Fatebreaker Triumph seal, it will definitely be one of the rarest Titles in the game, and if you do manage to complete it, then I have nothing but the utmost respect for you. Now that I’ve completed my first run of the Destiny 2 version of Vault of Glass, I will be purchasing the Vault of Glass raid jacket as soon as I can, and will soon be on my way to completing the Fatebreaker Triumph seal in Destiny 2.