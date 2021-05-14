How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 1 Challenges in Destiny 2

A brand new season of Destiny 2 brings forth a brand new batch of seasonal challenges in Season of the Splicer! After a long delay full of server issues, it looks like the game is back up and running for most players across the board, which means you can start completing the challenges for the first week of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2! Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a complete and total copy and paste of the Season of the Chosen challenges (as of now.) So, how can you go about getting your hands on some cool new rewards, seasonal XP, and other sweet loot? Find out how to complete the first week’s challenges for Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 right here!
Hello, World
In order to complete the Hello, World seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer I, and defeat powerful Cabal anywhere in the system. Bonus progress is granted for defeating combatants within the brand new Override seasonal activity. After you complete the Path of the Splicer I quest, you’ll need to kill a total of 150 Cabal, and after you do all of that, you’ll be rewarded with Double XP, the new Legendary Sidearm, “Farewell,” and 150 Decrypted Data.
Ethereal Splicer I
You’ll have to collect Ether by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events, and basically just killing enemies anywhere in the game. My suggestion would be to kill enemies within the new Override activity, so that you can make some progress on some other challenges you have to complete, as well as upgrading your Splicer Gauntlet. The Ethereal Splicer I challenge grants you some seasonal XP that you can use to increase your level in the Season Pass.
Icebound
The Icebound challenge requires you to complete bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors on Europa. This is one of the challenges that’s pretty much just copied and pasted from last season, except on a different planet. I’m not a huge fan of these challenges, but to each his own, I suppose. You’ll get double XP and 150 Bright Dust from completing this challenge.
Close-Range Calibration
The Close-Range Calibration seasonal challenge in Destiny 2 requires you to “calibrate close-range weapons – Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Swords – on Europa. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating targets.” As the above challenge, Icebound, basically requires you to just do stuff on Europa, you should be able to take out both of these challenges in one go, just make sure that you are able to hit 200 kills for this challenge (or less if you can get some multikills in there!) After completing this challenge, you will be rewarded with some XP and 75 Bright Dust.
Sacred Scorcher
Now that Team Scorched is back in Crucible, we’ve got a seasonal challenge to celebrate its return. For this challenge, you’ll need to defeat a total of 50 Guardians in Team Scorched, however, you will earn bonus progress for charged detonations. The reward for this challenge is double XP and 150 Bright Dust.
Maximum Override
In order to complete the Maximum Challenge seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to complete a total of five Override missions and deposit Data Spikes as a team within Override missions. Completing this challenge will grant you double XP, 150 Decrypted Data, and a piece of lore titled “Achilles Weaves a Cocoon.”
Sidearm Splicer
If you want to complete the Sidearm Splicer challenge, you’ll need to bring a Sidearm into the new Override mission in order to get 200 Sidearm kills. While this may seem like a bit of work, precision kills count for double progress, so it shouldn’t take you too long. Completing this challenge will provide you with some seasonal XP.
Challenger’s Aspiration
All you’ve got to do in order to complete the Challenger’s Aspiration challenge is complete three weekly playlist challenges. This means completing some strikes while using a subclass of the matching strike element, and some Gambit and Crucible matches. After you complete this seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll be awarded with some XP and 75 Bright Dust.
Drifter’s Chosen
Oh boy, more Gambit! For the Drifter’s Chosen challenge, you’ll need to earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Invaders within the Gambit game mode in Destiny 2. You’ll need to snag 250 total points for this challenge, and you get a single point for each Mote you bank, 10-30 points for each Blocker you defeat (based on damage and Blocker type), and 30 points for each Invader you eliminate. After you complete the Drifter’s Chosen challenge, you’ll get double XP and 150 Bright Dust.
Vex Deletion Protocol
The final seasonal challenge for week one of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 requires you to defeat five Vex bosses in strikes. The reward for completion is double XP and 150 Bright Dust.
Check again next week for the next installment of seasonal challenges in Destiny 2!