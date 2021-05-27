How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 3 Challenges in Destiny 2

A brand new season of Destiny 2 brings forth a brand new batch of seasonal challenges in Season of the Splicer! The season so far has been pretty good overall, and now that the World First race for Vault of Glass is over, you can start completing the challenges for the third week of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2! Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a complete and total copy and paste of the Season of the Chosen challenges (as of now) except for some of the challenges here and there. So, how can you go about getting your hands on some cool new rewards, seasonal XP, and other sweet loot? Find out how to complete the challenges for Season of the Splicer week 3 in Destiny 2 right here!
Breakthrough
In order to complete the Breakthrough seasonal challenge for week 3 of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2, you’ll need to start off by speaking to the Splicer Servitor and then complete the quest titled “Path of the Splicer III” which will basically just take you through an Override mission and then have you report back to the Splicer Servitor. You’ll also have to defeat powerful Scorn anywhere in the system, however you will be granted bonus progress for Scorn defeated in Override. You’ll have to defeat 150 Powerful Scorn, so my suggestion would be to just run a Presage mission to get your weekly Pinnacle, and then hop back into a couple of Overrides to finish the challenge and the Pinnacle objective for Override. After you complete this challenge, you will be rewarded with x2 Extra Large XP, a Gridskipper Pulse Rifle, and 150 Decrypted Data.
Eliksni Ally I
In order to complete the Eliksni Ally I challenge, you’ll need to increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. a total of 10 times. Doing so will grant you some seasonal XP and that’s it. However, the more you increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor, the more mods you unlock for it, so it is in your benefit to do so.
The Tangled Web We Have
You’ll be spending quite a bit of time on the Tangled Shore in week 3 of Season of the Splicer, for this challenge as you need to complete 10 bounties and do 10 patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors on the Tangled Shore. After you complete these, you’ll be rewarded with x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.
Long-Range Calibration
The goal for Long-Range Calibration is to calibrate long-range weapons- Pulse Rifles, Bows, Trace Rifles – on the Tangled Shore. You’ll get bonus progress in Lost Sectors and you’ll need a total of 100 enemies defeated with these weapons to finish this challenge. Completing it will grant you x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.
Flourish of Power
I hope you’re ready for some Crucible, because this Season of the Splicer week 3 challenge requires you to defeat 50 Guardians with super abilities in the Mayhem playlist. With Stasis being ever-so popular, you’re sure to have a hell of a time getting this one done. After you complete this challenge, you’ll score x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.
Expedited Expunge: Labyrinth
The new weekly “Pinnacle” mission (which doesn’t actually reward Pinnacle gear right now, so hopefully that’s a bug) “Expunge” released this week and brought with it some more seasonal challenges including Expedited Expunge: Labyrinth, which requires you to complete Expunge: Labyrinth in 10 minutes or less. This may seem a bit intimidating until you actually get into the activity – then it’s a piece of cake. I completed this challenge on my second run of the mission with a couple of Fireteam members, all you really have to do is skip all the enemies since there’s not really a reason to kill them. Completing this challenge will grant you 150 Decrypted Data and some seasonal XP.
Pulse Rifle Splicer
This one is a bit of a pain as it requires you to defeat 200 combatants with Pulse Rifles in Override or Expunge, although you are able to earn bonus progress for precision final blows, so if you constantly hit headshots, then you should be more or less fine. After you complete this challenge, you’ll be rewarded with Extra Large XP.
Challenger’s Apogee
Challenger’s Apogee requires you to reach Power Level 1310 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams. I already had this completed, as I’m sure a majority of players did, so this should be some free XP and Bright Dust for you.
Primeval Entourage
Heading back into Gambit this week, you have to defeat a whopping 100 Taken in Gambit, but don’t worry, you can earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants like Blockers. Doing so will grant you x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.
Ultimate Champion
The final challenge we’ve got for week 3 of Season of the Splicer is called “Ultimate Champion” and it requires you to defeat a total of 60 Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher, but you will also earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers. Once you defeat these Champions and claim the challenge, you will be granted x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.