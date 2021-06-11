How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 5 Challenges in Destiny 2

A brand new season of Destiny 2 brings forth a brand new batch of seasonal challenges in Season of the Splicer! We’ve been in Season of the Splicer for just about a month now, and that means we’ve got a month’s worth of challenges to complete! Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a complete and total copy and paste of the Season of the Chosen challenges (as of now) except for some of the destination and playlist specific challenges here and there. So, how can you go about getting your hands on some cool new rewards, seasonal XP, and other sweet loot? Find out how to complete the challenges for Season of the Splicer week 5 in Destiny 2 right here! Unfortunately (or fortunately for some) it looks like we’re finally hitting that part of the season when we start to get fewer and fewer weekly challenges, as we’re now down to 8 total challenges in week 5. This means that you’ll have less to do, but you’ll also have less to earn.
Changing Views
In order to complete the “Changing Views” seasonal challenge for week 5 of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2, you’re going to have to speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer V. You’ll also need to defeat Powerful Hive anywhere in the system, but you can get bonus progress from defeating Powerful Hive in Override. After you complete both of these objectives, you will be rewarded with x2 Extra Large XP, 150 Decrypted Data, and a copy of the brand new seasonal Grenade Launcher, “Ignition Code.”
Crack and Decrypt II
Completing “Crack and Decrypt II” will require you to unlock Conflux Chests by completing Override missions, as well as decrypting Season of the Splicer Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster using Decrypted Data. You’ll need to unlock a total of 30 Conflux Chests and open a total of 30 Engrams to complete this challenge. After doing so, you will be rewarded with x2 Extra Large XP that you can use to increase your level in the Season of the Splicer Season Pass.
Apex Armorer
Completing the “Apex Armorer” challenge requires you to fully Masterwork a piece of armor. From what it seems, this can be any piece of armor in the game, so find a high-tier piece of armor (so that you don’t have to spend as many materials on it), make sure you have at least a single Ascendant Shard, and get to Masterworking that armor piece! Doing so will grant you x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust that you can use to purchase cosmetics through the Eververse store.
Beyond Legendary
Completing the “Beyond Legendary” week 5 Season of the Splicer challenge requires you to earn a total of 16 Valor ranks. Now, this may seem like a completely unreasonable amount of ranks to get in a few weeks, Bungie did change it to where every minor rank now counts as a rank up, so you don’t have to earn 16 major ranks, you just have to essentially level up in Crucible 16 times. Plus, you’ve got a solid bit of time for increased Valor in week 5, which should make this challenge even easier! Completing this challenge will reward you with a whopping x8 Extra Large XP, and some Bright Dust.
Expedited Expunge: Tartarus
In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to complete the new Expunge: Tartarus mission in 6 minutes or less. If you complete a rapid Expunge: Tartarus, you’ll receive x2 Extra Large XP and 150 Decrypted Data that you can use to upgrade your Splicer Gauntlet or decrypt some Umbral Engrams. (I suggest upgrading your Splicer Gauntlet as quickly as possible, though).
Grenade Launcher Splicer
Completing the “Grenade Launcher Splicer” challenge requires you to defeat combatants with Grenade Launchers in Override or Expunge. You’ll need to defeat 150 combatants, but you will earn bonus progress for rapidly defeating them, so put on a Grenade Launcher with Chain Reaction and fire away to earn x2 Extra Large XP!
Serenity of the Void
All you need to do to complete the “Serenity of the Void” Season of the Splicer challenge is to acquire the seasonal ritual weapon “Null Composure” by completing its respective quest. This will grant you x4 Extra Large XP and some more Bright Dust.
The Undying
The final seasonal challenge for week 5 of Season of the Splicer is “The Undying” and it requires you to complete any Nightfall strike on Legend or higher without dying. This is going to take a few tries for many players, but it is definitely manageable, so go out and do your best to complete this challenge to receive x8 Extra Large XP and Bright Dust!