How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 7 Challenges in Destiny 2

We’re nearing the final week of Season of the Splicer challenges in Destiny 2, and Bungie has brought a brand new set of seasonal challenges for players to complete as you go about the rest of your weekly businesses in the game. Week seven is probably going to be the most time consuming week for challenges in Season of the Splicer that players will see for the entire season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be the most difficult – although some of the challenges are actually pretty difficult for the average player. We’ve only got one more week of challenges left after this week, so you better get going and finish up the rest of your challenges before the season ends! So, how do you go about completing the week seven Season of the Splicer challenges in Destiny 2?
The Dark Network
Completing “The Dark Network” seasonal challenge in Destiny 2 requires players to speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer VII, and defeat Champions anywhere in the system. My suggestions for defeating those pesky Champions is to just run a couple of Override missions, because there’s plenty to find and you earn bonus progress for each one you kill in Override or Expunge. Completing this challenge will grant you 150 Decrypted Data and some seasonal XP to earn you some ranks in the Season Pass. We’ve only got one more of these challenges to go, which I’m sure will make players happy to not have to do this every single week anymore.
Ethereal Splicer III
You’ll need to collect Ether by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, completing Public Events, and killing just about anything in the system in order to complete this challenge. Most everyone will probably have this challenge done by now, so that’s some free seasonal XP in your pocket.
In It for Infamy
This is definitely going to be one of the most time consuming challenges you will have to complete, because it requires a full Infamy rank reset. That’s right, you have to earn a total of 16 Infamy ranks in order to complete this challenge, and the best part about it is that it’s not retroactive! So, if you’ve already reset your Infamy rank this season, then you’re just completely out of luck and you’ll need to do it again! Luckily, you’ll get x8 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust for your trouble.
Conquest of the Mighty
Conquest of the Mighty is easily going to be the most difficult seasonal challenge in Destiny 2 that we’ll see in the game. This is because the challenge requires you to complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster difficulty. For some, this will be entirely impossible due to Power Level. For others, this will be nearly impossible due to skill level. For a select few (looking at you, Redeem), Grandmasters will somehow be a piece of cake. Grandmaster Nightfalls are some of the most difficult pieces of endgame content that we’ve ever seen in Destiny 2, short of a Day 1 Contest mode Raid, and even then sometimes Grandmasters are harder than that. These strikes are absolutely no joke, so if you don’t end up completing this challenge, don’t worry too much about it. If you do manage to complete a Grandmaster Nightfall, then you’ll earn x8 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust to spend in the Eververse store.
Expedited Expunge: Styx
In order to complete this seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to complete the Expunge: Styx mission in nine minutes or less. This should be fairly easy as the mission itself is not that difficult at all, the only trouble you might have is waiting for certain things to activate or respawn. Completing this challenge will reward you with 150 Decrypted Data and some seasonal XP for your Season Pass.
Machine Gun Splicer
The “Machine Gun Splicer” challenge requires you to defeat a total of 150 combatants with Machine Guns, with bonus progress being granted for precision final blows. This is a bit of a pain simply because of Power ammo consumption, but Power ammo drops pretty regularly through crates in Override, so it shouldn’t be that much of a problem at all. Completing this challenge will reward you with x2 Extra Large XP.
Cadre of Contenders
Finally, we’ve got “Cadre of Contenders” which requires players to complete 15 matches of Crucible in the Competitive (Survival) playlist. You can earn bonus progress for wins, which will bring down that requirement significantly. Completing this challenge will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.