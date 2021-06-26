How to Complete the Season of the Splicer Triumph Seal in Destiny 2

Every new season in Destiny 2 brings with it a brand new Triumph Seal and Title for players to earn. These Triumph Seals are typically not the hardest to obtain, so if you’re looking to complete your first Triumph Seal, or if you’re just a collector, as long as you keep up with your weekly missions, you should be more than on your way to completing these Triumph Seals. Season of the Splicer is no different and introduces yet another seasonal Seal called “Splicer” – fitting. Most of these Triumphs are incredibly easy, but unfortunately are time-gated, which means that you will have to wait a pretty long while before you can actually complete the Seal. So, what exactly do you need to do to complete the Season of the Splicer Triumph Seal in Destiny 2?
Walk the True Path
Walk the True Path requires you to complete all Path of the Splicer quests. If you’ve been completing your seasonal challenges, then you should already be nearly done with this entire Triumph as we are currently seven quests into the eight total that you’ll need to complete to finish this Triumph. Each quest so far has consisted of completing an Override mission and an Expunge mission, and then talking to someone in the Tower or the H.E.L.M., so there isn’t really a whole lot that needs to be done for each quest. Even if you haven’t been keeping up with it each week, completing eight quests should really only take you about an hour and a half or so, depending on how quickly you can complete an Override mission.
Nocturne
This requires you to collect all pages from the “Beneath an Endless Night” lorebook. There are a total of 10 pages and this is also time-gated, so you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to actually finish this Triumph.
Splicers’ Armament
Splicers’ Armament requires that you complete the quest “A Sacred Fusion.” This is the Null Composure Fusion Rifle quest for Season of the Splicer, so once you complete that quest – however you choose to complete it – you’ll be good to go.
Short Circuiter
You’ll need to defeat a ton of combatants with Season of the Splicer weapons in order to complete this Triumph. I can’t say how many exactly for sure, because you can’t see how many is required after completing the Triumph, but I want to say it’s somewhere close to 1000 kills. Don’t quote me on it, though. If you get a decent Chroma Rush, then you’re honestly already set, because that thing is one of the best weapons in the game right now. If you get one with Subsistence and Rampage, then you are more than golden.
Virtual Fighter
Virtual Fighter has you defeating Champions in the Override playlist. As long as you’re getting at least a single shot on each of the Champions that spawn in each Override mission, then you should have no problems with this, since a ton of Champs spawn every time.
Power in Your Hands
You’ll need to unlock all 21 Splicer Gauntlet upgrades if you want to complete this Triumph, and let me tell you…you’re going to be doing a lot of Override to finish this one. To put it into perspective, each Override completion can give you 45-60 Decrypted Data (give or take) and the weekly seasonal challenges give you 150 each (two per week). Each Tier III upgrade costs a total of 500 Decrypted Data to unlock, so have fun doing that!
Modded Out
For this Triumph, you’ll just need to increase your Servitor Splicer rank enough to unlock all of the seasonal mods for this season. There’s only seven mods this season, so as long as you’ve been keeping up each week, you shouldn’t have too much of an issue with this.
Daybreak
Daybreak is another time-gated Triumph that we probably won’t be able to unlock until the final week of the season as we wrap up the seasonal storyline. It requires players to defeat the source of the Endless Night, which (spoilers) we now know is Quira, the Dreaming Mind.
Wire Cutter
You’re going to want to save your Season of the Splicer armor, because this Triumph requires you to defeat a whole lot of Vex while wearing Season of the Splicer armor. You don’t need a full set, but the more armor pieces you have equipped, the more progress you’ll make.
Brute Force
Finally, we’ve got Brute Force. This requires you to defeat a bunch of Champions in Expunge, which is significantly more time consuming than Champions in Override, because there are significantly less Champions in Expunge. Still, it’s not really all that difficult, it’ll just take some time.