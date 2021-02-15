How to Complete Week 1 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2

Week 1 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are live. Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2 launched recently and with it came a brand new section of the quest tab on the Director called “seasonal challenges.” These are brand new challenges that are not unlike the weekly challenges we’ve seen in Fortnite. These new seasonal challenges will provide a weekly incentive to do certain activities in the game, but it won’t only give you something to do – these seasonal challenges are actually required in order to level up your reputation at the War Table in the new H.E.L.M. location. So how do you complete the first week’s seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 and what exactly do you get from completing all of these weekly challenges?
Contender’s Ascent
The Contender’s Ascent challenge states: “Report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the “Challenger’s Proving” quest. Then defeat Cabal with Rocket Launchers anywhere in the system. In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to complete the “Challenger’s Proving” quest and defeat a total of 75 Cabal with Rocket Launchers. Given the recent buff to Rocket Launchers, it makes sense that Bungie would want players to defeat Cabal using Rockets, but the nice thing about this challenge is that it automatically rewards you the brand new Rocket Launcher from Season of the Chosen. Completing the challenge will also reward you with a whole lot of XP to level up your Season Pass.
Golden Reaper
Acquire Cabal Gold by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more for the Golden Reaper challenge. This challenge requires you to obtain a total of 100 Cabal Gold in pretty much any playlist activity. Completing the Golden Reaper seasonal challenge will reward you with War Table Reputation and a chunk of XP for the Season Pass.
Crash and Converge
Smash Tribute Chests and focus Season of the Chosen Engrams using Charges from the Hammer of Proving in the Crash and Converge seasonal challenge. For this challenge, you’re going to need to smash a total of 5 Tribute Chests in the new Battlegrounds activity and focus 5 Season of the Chosen Umbral Engrams using the Umbral Decoder at the H.E.L.M. Completing this challenge will grant you War Table Reputation and some seasonal XP.
Lenses in Focus
Participate in the Battlegrounds playlist to unlock your first lens for the Lenses in Focus seasonal challenge. All you really need to do for this challenge is hop into the Battlegrounds playlist until you get a Prismatic Lens, after you get a Lens to drop, you’ll complete the challenge. Completing this challenge will reward you with some seasonal XP for the Season Pass.
Challenger’s Aspiration
Complete weekly playlist challenges for the Challenger’s Aspiration seasonal challenge. In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to complete a total of 3 weekly playlist challenges. So hop into a couple of strikes, Crucible, Gambit, or any other playlists with weekly challenges and complete 3 of them to finish out the Challenger’s Aspiration challenge. Completing this challenge will reward you with some bright dust and some Season Pass XP.
Icebound
On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors for the Icebound challenge. You’ll need to complete 10 total bounties, and also earn progress by completing more bounties, doing patrols, participating in public events, and completing Lost Sectors. What I did for this was complete the 10 bounties and then just run the Lost Sector in Eventide Ruins probably about 10 times and then it was finished. Completing this challenge will reward you with some bright dust and some Season Pass XP.
Hail of Bullets
Calibrate Kinetic weapons on Europa; earn bonus progress in Lost Sectors for the Hail of Bullets seasonal challenge in Destiny 2. In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to defeat 200 enemies with Kinetic weapons. This may seem like a lot, but this challenge really doesn’t take all that long – you can probably bang it out in a couple of minutes if you hop into a couple of Lost Sectors using nothing but Kinetic weapons. Completing this challenge will reward you with some bright dust and some Season Pass XP.
Dredgin’ Up Victory
Complete Gambit matches; earn bonus progress for wins in the Dredgin’ Up Victory challenge. Again this is another percentage progress bar, but according to light.gg, you’ll need to complete 15 total Gambit matches. Winning matches will decrease the amount of matches you need to complete, so if you don’t want to be stuck in Gambit for 15 games, you better get a team together and coordinated. While I still don’t love Gambit, completing this Gambit challenge is definitely not the worst Gambit experience I’ve had – especially after the changes to Gambit that made it much faster to complete. Completing this challenge will reward you with some bright dust and some Season Pass XP.
Flourish of Power
Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities to complete the Flourish of Power challenge. This was by far the most painful challenge to complete – you’ll need to defeat a total of 50 Guardians in Mayhem using Super abilities. Trying to get these kills while you’ve got every Blade Barrage, Silence and Squall, and Chaos Reach memebeam coming for your head the whole game is quite annoying. It’ll be a little while before I touch Mayhem again after this. Completing this challenge will reward you with some bright dust and some Season Pass XP.
Dominance Operandi: Fallen
For the last of the Week 1 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2, you’ll need to defeat Fallen combatants in strikes. You’ll earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. This is yet another percentage progress bar, but according to light.gg, you’ll need to defeat a total of 200 Fallen enemies in strikes. Completing this challenge will reward you with some bright dust and some Season Pass XP.
That’s how you complete all of the Week 1 seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 and everything you get from completing them! Now to wait for Week 2….