How to Complete Week 10 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2

We’ve finally reached the last week of Destiny 2 challenges for Season of the Splicer. This season has definitely seen some improvements on the seasonal challenge side of things, which is certainly nice to see. We’ve got some more methods of obtaining Nightfall specific weapons, Trials of Osiris weapons (which we did see last season, but it’s nice to see that it has returned), and a heaping ton of XP and seasonal currency that you can use to either upgrade your Splicer Gauntlet, or decrypt some Umbral Engrams. I’m definitely a big fan of the seasonal challenge model over weekly bounties, because there’s a lot more to do, and it’s spread out over the course of an entire season, so you can’t do it all in a day. Although, sometimes it would be nice to be able to do it all in a day. Unfortunately, there’s only a grand total of four challenges this week, which is pretty disappointing, but I suppose all we can do is hope that there will be more next season. Anyway, this is the last week of challenges until Season 15 comes out in August, so how do you go about completing the week 10 seasonal challenges in Destiny 2?
Split Focus
In order to complete the “Split Focus” challenge in Destiny 2, you’re going to have to defeat combatants with melee, grenade, and Super abilities. You’ll need to defeat 200 enemies with melee, 200 enemies with grenade, and 200 enemies with Super abilities in order to finish off this challenge. If that seems like more than you can handle, then I highly suggest hopping into Override or an Expunge mission and getting your ability kills there, because you’ll be granted bonus progress for enemies defeated there. Completing this challenge will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP and 250 Decrypted Data that you can use to upgrade your Splicer Gauntlet, or decrypt some Umbral Engrams. My suggestion would be to decrypt your Umbral Engrams, because if you’ve been keeping up with your challenges until now, you should already have your Splicer Gauntlet maxed out. However, you should keep in mind that you can only decrypt a maximum of three tier III focused Umbral Engrams per week, per account, so make sure you use those wisely.
Explosive Calibration
In order to complete the “Explosive Calibration” challenge in Destiny 2, you’re going to need to calibrate explosive weapons (shocker!) This includes Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers. You’ll need to defeat 100 enemies to complete this challenge, but you’ll earn bonus progress against Guardians, so if you aren’t intimidated by trying to find heavy ammo in Crucible, or if you’re a Gambit god, you could probably just hop into one of those playlists and get your explosive kills there. Completing this challenge will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust to spend in the Eververse store.
Threads of Light
This is probably the most step-heavy challenge of them all this week, because it requires you to not only defeat combatants in Override, but you also have to deposit Data Motes in Override. The kicker here is that you have to be wearing Season of the Splicer armor to earn any sort of progress for this challenge. While you don’t need to have more than one piece of armor equipped to earn progress for this challenge, you will earn bonus progress for each subsequent armor piece equipped. You’ll need to defeat a total of 1,000 enemies in Override and deposit 100 Data Motes in order to complete this challenge, so I would definitely wear as much Season of the Splicer armor as you can. Completing this challenge will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP and 250 Decrypted Data.
Elemental Gambit
Completing the “Elemental Gambit” challenge in Destiny 2 requires you to complete Gambit matches with each elemental subclass. You’ll need to complete two matches with an Arc subclass equipped, two matches with Void, and two matches with Solar or Stasis. Completing this final Destiny 2 challenge for Season of the Splicer will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust. While I’m sure that no one really wants to play Gambit, it definitely is in probably the best place that it’s been in for a long time, and six matches isn’t all that bad. However, I am surprised that one of the rewards for this challenge isn’t an emblem, like the strike challenge.
That’s it for Season of the Splicer challenges. Overall, I was pretty happy with most of these challenges, and thought they were all pretty rewarding. Come back next season for more Destiny 2 challenge guides! Until then, eyes up, Guardians!