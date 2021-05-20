How to Complete Week 2 Challenges in Season of the Splicer

A brand new season of Destiny 2 brings forth a brand new batch of seasonal challenges in Season of the Splicer! After a long delay full of server issues, it looks like the game is back up and running for most players across the board, which means you can start completing the challenges for the second week of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2! Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a complete and total copy and paste of the Season of the Chosen challenges (as of now.) So, how can you go about getting your hands on some cool new rewards, seasonal XP, and other sweet loot? Find out how to complete the second week’s challenges for Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 right here!
Safe Harbor
In order to complete the Safe Harbor challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer II, and defeat Champions anywhere in the system. You do get bonus progress if you defeat Champions in Override. You’ll need to defeat a total of 40 Champions, so my suggestion would be to start playing as much Override as you can and make those Champions your number one goal. Completing the Safe Harbor challenge will reward you with x2 Extra Large XP, the new Chroma Rush Auto Rifle, and 150 Decrypted Data.
Crack and Decrypt I
To complete this challenge, you’ll need to unlock Conflux Chests by completing Override missions, as well as decrypt Season of the Splicer engrams at the Prismatic Recaster. You’ll need to open 15 Conflux Chests and decrypt 15 total engrams to complete this challenge, which will reward you with Extra Large XP. This shouldn’t take a massively long time, since Season of the Splicer engrams drop from just about anywhere, and you can finish an Override mission in about 10 minutes or less.
Light Moon Rising
To earn the reward of x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust, you’ll need to complete a total of 10 Bounties on the Moon, and complete 10 bounties, patrols, public events, and/or Lost Sectors on the Moon as well. I really can’t stand these destination bounties, but I think that the Moon bounties are some of the easiest in the game, so this should take like a maximum of 15-20 minutes. I’ll probably just end up running around the same Altar of Sorrow area for that time to complete my bounties, public events, and patrols, just because there’s so many different enemy types that spawn there that it’s so easy to get kills with all kinds of weapons and complete just about any patrol with ease.
Mid-Range Calibration
You’ll need to get a total of 200 kills with Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns on the Moon. It sounds like a lot, but you also get bonus progress for rapidly defeating targets, so you should also be able to get this done with relative ease. After you complete this challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll get some Bright Dust and Extra Large XP.
Iron Sharpens Iron
In order to complete the Iron Sharpens Iron seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to complete Iron Banner matches. You also gain bonus progress for wins; if you win all of your games, you’ll only need to complete 5 matches, but if you lose all of them, you’ll need to complete 15 matches of Iron Banner to earn x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.
Theseus Protocol
If you want to complete the Theseus Protocol challenge, you’ll need to defeat the Minotaur boss in Override, and defeat powerful Vex anywhere in the system. Bonus progress is provided for defeating Vex in Override or Expunge. This will grant you x2 Extra Large XP, 150 Decrypted Data, and a lore page from “Achilles Weaves a Cocoon.”
Auto Rifle Splicer
This challenge requires you to defeat 200 combatants with Auto Rifles in Override, but again you can get bonus progress if you defeat them rapidly. Completing this challenge will net you Extra Large XP.
Challenger’s Cipher
The Challenger’s Cipher challenge will reward you with Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust if you decrypt 5 Prime Engrams. This might seem like a lot, because Prime Engrams are relatively random drops, but they drop quite often, so you shouldn’t have too horrible of a time completing this challenge.
Dredgin’ Up Victory
It’s time for everyone’s favorite game mode: Gambit (which is actually kind of good now, believe it or not!) You’ll need to complete 15 total matches of Gambit to complete this challenge, but if you win your matches, then that drops the requirement significantly. If you complete this challenge, you’ll earn x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.
Anti-Cabal Sweep
Finally, we come to the last challenge in week 2 of Season of the Splicer. Anti-Cabal Sweep wants you to defeat a total of 200 Cabal combatants in strikes, but you can earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. My suggestion is to just load into a Cabal strike with a full fireteam and then just let one of you go ham throughout the entire strike, rinse, and repeat to complete the challenge that will reward you with x2 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust.
That’s it for your week 2 challenges in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer! Check back next week when I’ll have another guide for week 3!