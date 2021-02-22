How to Complete Week 2 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2

Week 2 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are live. Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2 launched recently and with it came a brand new section of the quest tab on the Director called “seasonal challenges.” These are brand new challenges that are not unlike the weekly challenges we’ve seen in Fortnite. These new seasonal challenges will provide a weekly incentive to do certain activities in the game, but it won’t only give you something to do – these seasonal challenges are actually required in order to level up your reputation at the War Table in the new H.E.L.M. location. So how do you complete the second week’s seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 and what exactly do you get from completing all of these weekly challenges?
Contender’s Ascent II
In order to complete the Contender’s Ascent II challenge, you’ll need to report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the Challenger’s Proving II” quest. This challenge rewards XP, a new Lore Book “Empress,” and War Table Reputation.
Crash and Converge
In order to complete the Crash and Converge challenge in Week 2, you’ll need to smash Tribute Chests and focus Season of the Chosen Engrams using charges from the Hammer of Proving. You’ll need to smash 10 Triumph Chests as well as focus 10 Season of the Chosen engrams. This challenge rewards XP and War Table Reputation.
Trials of the Tinker
In order to complete the Trials of the Tinker challenge, you’ll need to unlock 12 total Artifact mods by earning XP on your Season of the Chosen artifact. This challenge rewards XP and Bright Dust.
Expose to the Elements
In order to complete the Expose to the Elements challenge, you’ll need to calibrate elemental weapons in the Cosmodrome by defeating combatants. How many combatants do you need to defeat with elemental weapons you ask? Well, in order to complete this week 2 seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to defeat 200 combatants with elemental weapons in the Cosmodrome. This shouldn’t be all too difficult and you might as well hop into the new Cosmodrome “Cleansing” Battlegrounds activity that was added this week as well to earn some progress on some of your other seasonal challenges. Make sure to grab some bounties for another challenge on the list! This challenge rewards XP and Bright Dust.
Entertain Lord Shaxx
In order to complete the Entertain Lord Shaxx seasonal challenge, you’ll need to complete matches in the Showdown Crucible playlist. You will need to complete a total of 15 matches in the Showdown Crucible playlist, however, you can earn bonus progress if you win matches that will certainly speed up your progress on this week 2 seasonal challenge in Destiny 2.
Golden Reaper
In order to complete the Golden Reaper seasonal challenge, you’ll need to acquire Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events, Raids, and pretty much any activity in the game. You’ll need to collect a total of 200 Cabal Gold to complete this challenge, so hop into some activities and get to earning that Cabal Gold! This really doesn’t take a whole lot of time either as you can upgrade your Hammer of Proving seasonal quest item to increase the amount of Cabal Gold you receive from each activity. This challenge rewards XP and War Table Reputation
The Bigger They Are…
In order to complete The Bigger They Are… challenge, you’ll need to defeat Elite or Boss Cabal anywhere in the system. The catch? You need to defeat a whopping total of 60 Elite or Boss Cabal anywhere in the game. This one might take longer for most, however, Elite and Boss Cabal are the center of attention on the Battlegrounds activities, so my suggestion is hop into a fireteam of 3 with a couple of friends and run these over and over until you finish the challenge. The weekly Nightfall: The Ordeal strike is “The Arms Dealer” which also has quite a lot of Cabal as well as the ability to get The Palindrome Legendary Hand Cannon, so if you want a chance to get this new 140 round-per-minute Hand Cannon, you might think about farming The Arms Dealer. This challenge rewards XP.
Chosen Cosmonaut
In order to complete the Chosen Cosmonaut challenge, you’ll need to earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors in the Cosmodrome. You’ll need to complete a total of 10 bounties and 10 patrols/public events/Lost Sectors. This challenge rewards XP and Bright Dust.
Drifter’s Chosen
In order to complete the Drifter’s Chosen week 2 seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to hop into Gambit. Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Invaders in Gambit; a total of 250 Motes banked, Blockers defeated, and Invaders defeated will allow you to claim the reward of XP and Bright Dust for this challenge.
Dominance Operandi: Cabal
In order to complete the Dominance Operandi: Cabal challenge you’ll just need to defeat 5 Cabal bosses in strikes. Luckily, The Arms Dealer is the weekly Nightfall: The Ordeal, so run that 5 times to complete this challenge and a chance to obtain The Palindrome. This challenge rewards XP and Bright Dust.