How to Complete Week 4 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2

Week 4 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are live. Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2 launched recently and with it came a brand new section of the quest tab on the Director called “seasonal challenges.” These are brand new challenges that are not unlike the weekly challenges we’ve seen in Fortnite. These new seasonal challenges will provide a weekly incentive to do certain activities in the game, but it won’t only give you something to do – these seasonal challenges are actually required in order to level up your reputation at the War Table in the new H.E.L.M. location. So how do you complete the second week’s seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 and what exactly do you get from completing all of these weekly challenges?
Contender’s Ascent IV
In order to complete the Contender’s Ascent IV challenge for week 4, you’ll need to complete the “Challenger’s Proving IV” quest step (it’s a pretty long quest this week) and defeat 50 Cabal enemies with a Sniper Rifle. Once you complete this challenge, you’ll receive XP, a Far Future Sniper Rifle, some lore, and War Table Reputation (Medium).
Intruder Alert
In order to complete the Intruder Alert challenge in Destiny 2, the challenge states “Don’t allow opponents to interrupt Ghost in Battlegrounds missions. Interruptions prevented 0/2” This means that you’ll need to protect Ghost as he does his thing and hacks whatever thing he needs to hack in the Battlegrounds missions. Completing this challenge will grant you seasonal XP.
Contender’s Delve
In order to complete the Contender’s Delve seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher. However, the challenge does not state that you need to complete the Lost Sector solo, but I would recommend doing so as this is your best way to target-farm Exotic gear. Completing this week 4 challenge will grant you seasonal XP and Bright Dust.
Sling the Stone…
In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to stagger, pierce, or disrupt Champions across any activity or destination in Destiny 2. To complete this challenge, you’ll have to find a total of 30 Champions to stagger, pierce, or disrupt, so I would hop into a Legend or Master Nightfall: The Ordeal and get to staggering, piercing, and disrupting those Champions one by one. Completing this challenge will grant you seasonal XP and some Bright Dust.
Cadre of Contenders
In order to complete the Cadre of Contenders challenge, you’ll need to complete a total of 15 Crucible matches in the Competitive playlist. Unfortunately, you won’t get bonus progress for winning matches, so you will actually have to complete 15 Competitive matches in Crucible, but don’t worry, you don’t have to win them. Completing this challenge will grant you seasonal XP and some Bright Dust.
Golden Reaper
In order to complete the Golden Reaper challenge for week 4, you’ll need to amass a total of 400 Cabal Gold. You can acquire Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and just about any activity in the game. Completing this challenge by acquiring 400 Cabal Gold will grant you seasonal XP and War Table Reputation (Medium).
Explosive Entrance
In order to complete the Explosive Entrance challenge, it says “Defeat Champions and get grenade takedowns in Battlegrounds.” You’ll need to defeat a total of 10 Champions and get 45 Grenade kills in Battlegrounds to complete this challenge that will reward you with seasonal XP and War Table Reputation (Medium). So slap on those Contraverse Holds and start tossing some grenades.
Challenger’s Cipher
In order to complete the Challenger’s Cipher challenge, you will need to decrypt a total of 5 Prime Engrams. This is probably the easiest, yet hardest, challenge on this list to complete simply because there’s no way you can control when a Prime Engram will drop, so it’s left up to chance. However, you don’t really have to actually do anything specific for this challenge besides going to a cryptarch and decoding it. Completing the challenge will rant you seasonal XP and some Bright Dust.
High-Value Hunter
In order to complete the High-Value Hunter challenge, you’ll need to defeat powerful combatants in Gambit, but you can earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets. Without any bonus progress, you’ll need to defeat a total of 75 powerful combatants in Gambit. Completing this challenge will grant you seasonal XP and some Bright Dust.
Vanguard Chosen
In order to complete the final challenge of week 4 in Destiny 2, you’ll need to complete any Nightfall: The Ordeal strike on Hero difficulty or higher. You’ll need to complete 3 of these Nightfalls on Hero difficult or higher to complete the challenge and obtain some seasonal XP and Bright Dust.