How to Complete Week 5 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2

Week 5 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are live. Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2 launched recently and with it came a brand new section of the quest tab on the Director called “seasonal challenges.” These are brand new challenges that are not unlike the weekly challenges we’ve seen in Fortnite. These new seasonal challenges will provide a weekly incentive to do certain activities in the game, but it won’t only give you something to do – these seasonal challenges are actually required in order to level up your reputation at the War Table in the new H.E.L.M. location. So how do you complete the second week’s seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 and what exactly do you get from completing all of these weekly challenges?
Contender’s Ascent V
In order to complete the Contender’s Ascent V challenge for week 5, you’ll need to complete the “Challenger’s Proving V” quest step and….that’s it? The only objective for the Contender’s Ascent V challenge is to complete the quest and nothing else. Usually you’re tasked with one other objective, but it looks like players are in the clear for this challenge after you complete the Contender’s Ascent V quest. Once you complete this challenge, you’ll receive XP, a Far Future Sniper Rifle, some lore, and War Table Reputation (Large).
Graven Scrawl
In order to complete the Graven Scrawl week 5 seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to “Investigate cryptic notes left in the captain’s log.” You’ll have to find and investigate 3 captain’s logs; you find captain’s logs in the Presage mission on the Tangled Shore, so it looks like you’ll need to do this 3 times and then obtain the lore and click on each entry in order to complete this challenge. Completing the Graven Scrawl challenge will reward you with seasonal XP.
Apex Armorer
In order to complete the Apex Armorer seasonal challenge, you’ll just need to masterwork a piece of armor in Destiny 2. That’s it. This will take a hefty amount of upgrade materials, so my advice is to find a piece of armor that has the highest tier of Masterwork (aim for 8-9) and then just use the materials to upgrade the armor piece the last one or two levels, so you don’t waste nearly as many precious materials. After you complete this challenge, you’ll be rewarded with some seasonal XP and some Bright Dust.
In It for Infamy
In order to complete the In It for Infamy challenge, you’ll need to earn a total of 5 Infamy ranks in Gambit. Yep – that means you’ll need to play even more Gambit than you’ve had to in the last few weeks. Unfortunately, the ranks you’ve earned in the previous weeks before this challenge was released don’t count, so you’ll need to re-earn each and every one of these Gambit Infamy ranks. Luckily, there is a bright side to this situation, as Gambit is in the best state that it has ever been in – the games are short, it’s easy, and it’s actually kind of….fun? Plus, earning Infamy ranks in Gambit will net you some pretty decent rewards each time. Completing this challenge will net you some Bright Dust and “4x XP.” Now, I’m not exactly sure if this means 4 times the amount of XP you’d normally get from a challenge like this, or if it’s a 4x XP boost? My best guess would be that it will grant you 4 times the amount of XP you’d typically get from these seasonal challenges.
Golden Reaper
In order to complete the Golden Reaper challenge, you’ll need to collect a total of 500 Cabal Gold. You can acquire Cabal Gold by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and pretty much any activity in the game. Completing this challenge will grant you a chunk of seasonal XP and War Table Reputation (Large).
Lenses in Focus
In order to complete the Lenses in Focus challenge, you’ll need to go to the Prismatic Recaster at the H.E.L.M. and discover how to unlock more lenses. You’ll need to unlock a total of 5 more lenses, and you can do this by getting kills with specific weapons or abilities. Completing this challenge will reward you with a chunk of seasonal XP.
Salvager’s Salvo Armament
In order to complete the Salvager’s Salvo Armament challenge, all you need to do is acquire the Seasonal Ritual weapon “Salvager’s Salvo.” So complete this quest and then complete the challenge to obtain some Bright Dust and seasonal XP.
Ultimate Champion
In order to complete the final challenge for week 5, you’ll need to defeat Champions in any Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes. You’ll need to defeat a total of 60 Champions, however, you can earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers.