How to Complete Week 7 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2

Week 7 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are live. Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2 launched over a month ago and with it came a brand new section of the quest tab on the Director called “seasonal challenges.” These are brand new challenges that are not unlike the weekly challenges we’ve seen in Fortnite. These new seasonal challenges will provide a weekly incentive to do certain activities in the game, but it won’t only give you something to do – these seasonal challenges are actually required in order to level up your reputation at the War Table in the new H.E.L.M. location. It seems like these seasonal weekly challenges keep getting shorter and shorter with each passing week. So how do you complete the second week’s seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 and what exactly do you get from completing all of these weekly challenges?
Contender’s Ascent VII
In order to complete the Contender’s Ascent VII weekly challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to report to the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and complete the “Challenger’s Proving” quest. You’ll also need to defeat a total of 100 Cabal enemies with a Submachine gun. After you complete these tasks, the challenge will be completed and you’ll earn some seasonal XP, a copy of the new Season of the Chosen Submachine Gun called “Extraordinary Rendition,” a new lore tab, and War Table Reputation (Large).
Diplomacy or Death
In order to complete the Diplomacy or Death seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to listen to intercepted transmissions at the radio kiosk in the H.E.L.M. You’ll need to listen to 5 of these radio transmissions. Once you do so, you’ll be rewarded with some seasonal XP that you can use to level up your Season Pass.
Gambit Salvager’s Salvo
All you need to do to complete the Gambit Salvager’s Salvo seasonal challenge is to acquire the Toxicology ornament for the Salvager’s Salvo Grenade Launcher. All you have to do to acquire the ornament is pick up the quest from the Drifter and complete it. After you complete the quest, you’ll have finished the Gambit Salvager’s Salvo seasonal challenge and will be rewarded with some Bright Dust and seasonal XP.
Proving Grounds Trifecta
In order to complete the Proving Grounds Trifecta seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll have to complete a few different steps. These steps include depositing 2 Power Cores, defeating 150 combatants, and completing the Proving Grounds strike 3 times. You’ll need to complete all of these objectives within the new Proving Grounds strike for any progress to count. Doing so will grant you double XP and War Table Reputation (Large) that you can use to upgrade your War Table rank and earn various upgrades.
One Against Many
In order to complete the One Against Many seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to calibrate weapons by rapidly defeating 3 or more combatants. According to light.gg, you’ll need to rapidly defeat 3 or more combatants a total of 10 times to complete the challenge. Completing the One Against Many challenge will reward you with Bright Dust and some seasonal XP.
Beyond Legendary
The final seasonal challenge for week 7 in Season of the Chosen is called Beyond Legendary. In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to earn Valor ranks. How many Valor ranks do you need to earn, you ask? Well, if you don’t like playing Crucible, I’ve got bad news for you. If you want to complete the Beyond Legendary challenge, you’ll need to earn a total of 5 major Valor ranks. This doesn’t mean increasing from Brave I to Brave II, this means increasing your rank enough to move to the next major rank (Brave, Heroic, Legend, etc.) a total of five times. The good news is that this week is Iron Banner, meaning you’ll have a chance to earn triple Valor points that will drastically help you in your endeavor to increase your Valor rank five times. If you manage to get this done, you’ll be rewarded with some Bright Dust and seasonal XP.
There’s your 6 seasonal challenges for Week 7 of Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2. While these are all pretty easy challenges to complete, I do still wonder why there’s only six challenges compared to the 10 from the first 4 weeks of the Season. Bungie must be planning something for the last few weeks of the Season, otherwise I’m not really sure what the point of giving us less and less challenges each week could even be. I guess now it’s time for me to hop into some Iron Banner and pump out those Iron Banner bounties for some Pinnacles and extra Valor points.