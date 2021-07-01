How to Complete Week 8 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2

Well, this is it, folks. The final week of seasonal challenges for Season of the Splicer is finally upon us. I was expecting to only get six challenges this week, but Bungie still gave us seven, so I was pleasantly surprised about that, hopefully they continue to do this and will eventually give us 10 challenges for every week! I really just want more rewards from them, that’s all. Anyway, now that we won’t have any new challenges for the rest of the season, you finally have time to go back and complete the rest of those challenges that you never finished – like getting the rest of your 50 Super kills in Mayhem, or resetting your Infamy rank. So, what do you need to do to complete this last week’s worth of Destiny 2 challenges in Season of the Splicer?
Before the Dawn
You’ll need to speak to the Splicer Servitor one last time and complete Path of the Splicer VIII. We’ve been doing this for the last eight weeks now, so I’m sure that many of you are getting pretty six of it, but the good news is that this is the last week that you’ll have to do this! Just complete the last Path of the Splicer quest, which will also finish up a Season of the Splicer Triumph for your “Splicer” Seal, and open 20 Corrupted Chests in Expunge to complete this challenge and earn x2 Extra Large XP and 150 Decrypted Data! That’s right: 20 Corrupted Chests! Have fun running the Corrupted Expunge mission 20 times to get this challenge done!
Crack and Decrypt III
In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to unlock a total of 45 Conflux Chests at the end of each Override mission, and decrypt a total of 45 Season of the Splicer Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster. Luckily, this challenge is entirely retroactive, which means that if you’ve already done this throughout the rest of the season, then you’re done. You don’t need to unlock another 45 chests, or decrypt another 45 engrams. Completing this challenge will grant you x2 Extra Large XP.
Primeval Patina
All you need to do for this challenge is acquire the Primeval Patina ornament for Null Composure, that’s it. However, that does mean you’ll need to play a lot of Gambit, so good luck with that! The good news it that Gambit isn’t actually in the worst place right now, so do it while it’s good! Completing this challenge will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP and some Bright Dust to use in the Eververse store.
Vanguard Vestments
You’ll need to acquire the Vanguard Vestments ornament for Null Composure if you want to complete this challenge, which just means that you’ll need to do a few different things in strikes, and you’ll be good to go. Doing so will earn you some seasonal XP and some Bright Dust.
Speedhack
The Speedhack challenge requires that you complete an Override mission in 15 minutes or less. This shouldn’t really be all that difficult, even with a group of six random players, you should be able to easily complete an Override mission in just over 10 minutes, so 15 is more than doable. If you’ve already done this before, then you also don’t need to do it again! Completing this challenge will reward you with some seasonal XP and 150 Decrypted Data.
Vexterminator
The Vexterminator challenge requires you to defeat a whole bunch of Powerful Vex anywhere in the system, with bonus progress being rewarded for defeating them in Override or Expunge. For some reason, it looks like this challenge is retroactive as well, since I had this done the second I loaded up Destiny 2, but these types of challenges haven’t been retroactive so far, so I’m not entirely sure why that’s changed with this one. Completing this challenge will reward you with some seasonal XP.
Trial by Firing Squad
Here comes the challenge that absolutely nobody was looking forward to seeing. In order to complete this challenge, you’re going to need to win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris. Notice how this is rounds won and not matches won…big difference. While it doesn’t really seem like anyone at this point is really having fun with Trials, I don’t think it’ll be insanely hard for most people to win seven rounds. Plus, if you do manage to win the necessary rounds to complete the challenge, you’ll earn x8 Extra Large XP, some Bright Dust, and a Trials of Osiris weapon! So, it’s definitely worth an attempt if you want a shot at a Trials weapon!
I’ll see you next time in Season of [REDACTED] for next season’s challenges in Destiny 2! Until then, eyes up, Guardians!